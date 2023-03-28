Speculation Stirs With Report Raiders Are Doing ‘Deep Dives’ on 3 Star Players

There are still moves to be made in free agency but with many of the best players off the market, the Las Vegas Raiders are likely shifting their focus to the draft. The team still has many holes on the roster but has 12 picks to fill them. This is going to be a pivotal draft for a franchise that has not performed well in recent years.

The Raiders hold the No. 7 pick in the first round and anything is on the table, including taking a quarterback. Having Jimmy Garoppolo under contract allows the team to hold off on taking a quarterback if they don’t have one they like. However, it also won’t stop them from taking one. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are doing “deep dives” on Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

👀👀After doing some poking around, the @Raiders are doing deep dives on all the top quarterbacks – including Anthony Richardson and Will Levis – and Georgia DT Jalen Carter. 👀👀 — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 28, 2023

It’s notable that the team is taking a close look at Levis and Richardson. Those are the two most likely quarterbacks who will available to the Raiders at No. 7. If they wanted C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young, they would almost certainly have to trade up. Carter is also notable. He’d fill a big need for the Raiders and is arguably the most talented player in the draft. Getting him at No. 7 would potentially change the entire defense. However, there’s a reason he might fall. There are character concerns with him and the Raiders need to be extra mindful of that playing in Las Vegas.

Josh McDaniels Wouldn’t Rule out Drafting QB

The Raiders like Garoppolo but he has major injury concerns. There has only been one season in his career as a starter where he was able to play in every game. The odds are that another quarterback will likely have to start a game or two for the Raiders next season. Head coach Josh McDaniels wouldn’t rule out the idea of the team drafting a quarterback early this year.

“I think we would take the best player,” McDaniels said during his media availability at the 2023 NFL Annual Meeting. “We’ve kind of said that since we came here. I think we think that’s the right way to go. (General manager Dave Ziegler) and I both believe in that: Take the best football player. It always makes your football team better.”

Are Raiders Only Looking at Levis & Richardson?

Levis, Richardson, Stroud, Young and Hendon Hooker are the only five quarterbacks who have a chance to get drafted in the first round. The Raiders met with Hooker and have likely met with all five. However, drafting him at No. 7 is too high. He’d be a better get if they can land him in the second round.

Young and Stroud should be very high on the Raiders’ draft board but it’s difficult to see a scenario where both make it past the top two picks. That leaves Levis and Richardson as the only realistic options at No. 7. Both are big and strong but need a lot of work. The Raiders are a logical landing spot for either because they would give them time to learn behind an established veteran. Neither Levis nor Richardson are ready to lead an NFL offense. With the Raiders, they’d at least get a year or two before they’d have to really take over an offense.