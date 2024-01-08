Raiders Star Threatens Boycott if Antonio Pierce Isn’t Brought Back

Though the Las Vegas Raiders were out of the playoff race heading into Week 18, interim head coach Antonio Pierce made it clear the team was going to do everything it could to win. That’s exactly what they did as the team beat the Denver Broncos 27-14 in a dominant performance.

This was the last time Pierce could show owner Mark Davis that he deserves to be the head coach going forward and having fans chanting “Keep AP” throughout the game will only help him.

What also helps Pierce is just how much the players love him. After the game, cornerback Jack Jones made it clear where he stands.

“If A.P. don’t come back, we boycotting,” Jones said with a laugh during his postgame media availability, via a January 7 clip posted on X by Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Really good stuff here from @Raiders CBs Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones. pic.twitter.com/A4amygJ2Zp — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 8, 2024

Jones’ comments were likely tongue in cheek but it’s obvious how badly these players want to see Pierce getting the full-time head coaching job. Davis may have a tricky situation on his hands if he decides to go in a different direction.

Has Antonio Pierce Earned the HC Job?

When the Raiders promoted Antonio Pierce to interim head coach following Josh McDaniels’ dismissal, it was difficult to see a path where he’d earn the full-time job. He was a linebackers coach with less than two years of experience coaching in the NFL.

Several weeks later, it’s hard to argue against the results. He’s gone 5-4 with big wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Broncos. Star players Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams have also given him strong endorsements. Lastly, he has the fan base on his side and Mark Davis is arguably more in tune with his team’s fan base than any other owner.

It’s easy to nitpick this season and Pierce’s resume but he’s likely done enough to earn the Raiders’ full-time head coaching job. The only thing that could stop him is if a big name like Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh wants the job.

What Should Las Vegas Raiders Do?

Mark Davis has a very difficult decision on his hands. This year’s head coaching decision may be even harder than when former interim head coach Rich Bisaccia led the team to the playoffs in 2021. Davis made the wrong choice by hiring Josh McDaniels then, which could factor into his decision this time around.

If a coach like Jim Harbaugh is available, the Raiders have to at least consider. He’s a proven winner at multiple levels and has decades of coaching experience. Plus, he’s a former player who knows how to get the locker room behind him.

Antonio Pierce could be a rising star as a coach but there are still a lot of unknowns with him. He’s going to have to put together his own coaching staff and run an offseason for the first time in his career. He could be up for the challenge but Davis needs to make sure there’s a good plan in place before he can hire him. Regardless, it looks like the Raiders could be in a favorable position as Pierce and Harbaugh appear to be good fits for the job going forward.