Antonio Pierce Claps Back Against Notion Raiders Can’t Trade-up for QB

There’s a lot of speculation about the Las Vegas Raiders trying to trade up and draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft but that could prove difficult. The team doesn’t pick until No. 13 and there are several teams picking ahead of them that also need a quarterback.

While there are doubts the Raiders can pull off a move, head coach Antonio Pierce is confident that the team can make something happen if they truly want to.

“The wild card is the quarterback … we gotta put a plan together,” Pierce said on the February 13 episode of “The Pivot Podcast.” “Everybody has a price. There’s always a price. … You can create a little doubt there, a little interest, as far as if they’re willing to make that move. Well, what if it’s not through the draft? Then we gotta go through free agency. ”

Based on these comments, it appears the Raiders are open to the idea of moving up for the quarterback and could be willing to do what it takes to make it happen. That said, Pierce did mention free agency so they could go in that direction. Regardless, the Raiders are clearly a team to watch in the quarterback sweepstakes this offseason.

Antonio Pierce Addresses Aidan O’Connell’s Chances

The aforementioned comments from Antonio Pierce may not bode well for Aidan O’Connell. The 2023 fourth-round pick started 10 games last season and went 5-5. He threw 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He played well considering he came into the year as the third-string quarterback.

Pierce wanted to make it clear that he would feel comfortable going into next season with O’Connell as the starter if it came to that.

“Let’s go worst-case scenario, which is what you’re going off of, we’re going with Aidan O’Connell – we won five games with him. What happens if we give this kid a full offseason like we’re giving the head coach, an opportunity to grow and learn? Because he played his a** off the last five games. He played better than a lot of guys who were drafted in rounds one, two and three.”

Pierce has a lot of respect for O’Connell and perhaps he could prove to be a dependable starter if he’s given a full offseason.

Which QB Could Las Vegas Raiders Move up For?

The biggest knock on Aidan O’Connell is his lack of athleticism. That will limit his ceiling. That’s likely why the Raiders are expected to be aggressive in pursuing a quarterback this offseason. If the team decides to stay put at No. 13, quarterbacks like J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix and Bo Nix could be available to them.

All three have potential but there are some really good options at the top of the draft. Jayden Daniels out of LSU appears to make the most sense. He played at Arizona State when Antonio Pierce was the recruiting coordinator and the two have a strong relationship. He may get drafted in the top three so the Raiders will have to move up far to get him. Daniels is a dual-threat quarterback and has big-time potential. He’s very different stylistically than O’Connell but has the type of upside to compete with some of the top quarterbacks in the AFC.