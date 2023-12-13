Antonio Pierce Makes Big Admission on Raiders Quarterback

Are you ready for another controversy among the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks? After spending much of the first portion of the season asking, begging and demanding that rookie Aidan O’Connell replace veteran Jimmy Garoppolo under center, the up-close view of O’Connell has turned out to be less than appealing. Sunday’s 3-0 flop against the Vikings might have been the last straw for interim coach Antonio Pierce.

On Wednesday, with a little more than 24 hours before the team takes the field for Week 15 against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football, Pierce said that he was still not sure who the Raiders quarterback would be.

“We’re still going through that process,” Pierce said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Got a couple more hours. See how it’s going.”

Certainly, it is not a good thing to be unsure of your starter at quarterback the day before the game. Pierce also said that there’s still a chance he simply sticks with Aidan O’Connell, who has been doing the media sessions that are typically the purview of the No. 1 QB.

“I never said Aidan wasn’t the starter, let’s say that first and foremost,” Pierce said. “We’re still evaluating it. If there’s a chance to get better, a chance to improve, a chance to put us in position to win, we gotta get all the factors that go into it.”

Aidan O’Connell Replaced Jimmy Garoppolo

After racking up wins in his first two games replacing Jimmy Garoppolo as the permanent stater in Week 9, O’Connell and the Raiders have lost three straight, and scored just 30 total points in doing so. O’Connell was just 21-for-32 throwing against Minnesota, for 171 yards and an interception. He had a quarterback rating of 66.0, and his lack of mobility again was costly—he was sacked four times.

In O’Connell’s first start of the season, when Garoppolo was out in Week 4, he was sacked an incredible seven times by the Chargers, including six for edge rusher and former Raider Khalil Mack.

Khalil Mack having another one of those games. 5 sacks of Aidan O'Connell..

pic.twitter.com/z4cDihYG0Y — Smart Football (@SmartfootbalI) October 1, 2023

O’Connell has still expressed confidence that he can be a starter in the NFL.

“I have confidence in myself to execute and to do my job properly,” O’Connell said in his postgame press conference. “I haven’t done it good enough so I gotta be better about doing that. I still have full confidence in myself to do this. I’m learning every week what it takes. I’m working extremely hard to put a good product on the field. I’m not doing it right now, so I gotta do better.”

A Raiders Quarterback Platoon?

Pierce indicated that switching off of Aidan O’Connell in favor of a return to Jimmy Garoppolo might be a mistake. It is likely, indeed, that O’Connell gets the start but that Pierce could have a quick hook if the offense is again struggling.

Pierce said he would not be swayed by outside noise when it comes to picking his quarterback.

“Just making decisions based off media, a loss, a bad, ugly performance, that’s not how you do things in the National Football League,” Pierce said. “That’s not how you run a business. Maybe other people do, A.P. doesn’t, and the Raiders are not going to do that. We’re going to do whatever it takes to put ourselves in position to win. And after today, we’ll have a better answer.”