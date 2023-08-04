Raiders Lose RB for 2023 Season Due to Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are already thin at running back with Josh Jacobs holding out due to a contract dispute and they’re losing another one. The team announced on August 3 that Austin Walter has been placed on the reserve/injured list with an undisclosed injury.

This means the end of Walter’s season unless he reaches a settlement with the Raiders and is able to go into free agency.

We have placed RB Austin Walter on the Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/xQvhXRcCQ0 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 3, 2023

Walter joined the Raiders last year and spent the entire season on the practice squad. He didn’t suit up for any regular season games as the team was able to stay healthy at running back. He likely would’ve had a big role in preseason this year but this injury is going to hold him out.

The Raiders are Walter’s fourth NFL team as he’s also played for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and New York Jets. He has 27 carries for 104 yards over his career.

Ameer Abdullah Praises Zamir White

With Josh Jacobs’ future in Las Vegas uncertain, the Raiders are going to rely heavily on Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White in training camp as both have been getting the majority of first-team reps. When the team drafted White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the expectation was that he could eventually become the starting running back.

Jacobs’ strong 2022 season kept White from seeing the field much but he could have a much heavier workload in 2023 depending on what happens with Jacobs. Abdullah has been impressed with the development he has seen from White this year as he starts to have more of a role in the offense.

“I mean I think for one, as players we can always learn from one another, I learn from the young guys every single day,” Abdullah said during his August 1 media availability. “And the good thing about Zamir [White] is he’s so willing to listen. He’s a sponge, he’s a guy who understands that he has a good opportunity right now. For him to listen to guys like me and Brandon [Bolden] who have done it for a number of teams for a number of years, it’s always a good feeling because we grow better that way.”

Ameer Abdullah Has Learned From Zamir White

Zamir White is just entering his second year in the league and is 23 years old. Ameer Abdullah is 30 and is entering his ninth season but he’s still learning from young players. He revealed what he’s learned from White this offseason.

“That guy finishes, man,” Abdullah said. “He finishes all the way down the field almost every single time. He’s a guy who’s going to do the little things. He takes the coaching really well. I think he comes from a very humble upbringing, so I think that that’s what’s really molded him to be the adaptable player that he is. So just learning from that and always humbling yourself is what I’ve learned from Zamir.”

White is clearly having a much bigger impact in his second year. His development could make the Josh Jacobs situation much less stressful for the Raiders. If White looks great in preseason action, it’ll be interesting to see what the team will do if Jacobs ends up returning for the regular season.