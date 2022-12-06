Raiders QB Derek Carr Reacts to Rams-Baker Mayfield News

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams just got a lot more interesting. Matthew Stafford is likely done for the season with an injury and the Rams don’t have much left to playoff for. However, they aren’t completely giving up on the year quite yet.

The Carolina Panthers recently decided to waive quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns got benched earlier in the season but his return to the football field might come quicker than expected. The Rams claimed Mayfield off of waivers and it appears head coach Sean McVay could have plans for the quarterback. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a Rams source said “there’s a shot” that Mayfield could play as soon as Thursday against the Raiders.

Asked if Baker Mayfield has a chance to play Thursday night for the Rams, one source just texted, “There’s a shot.” Team is in the process of sending the playbook to Mayfield to make sure he can study the offense on his flight to Los Angeles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

That would be an incredibly quick turnaround for the quarterback. McVay would have to simplify his system but Mayfield might still give them a better chance to win than John Wolford, who has lost both of his starts this season. Who ends up being the starting quarterback makes little difference to Derek Carr but he gave his thoughts on the situation ahead of the game.

“I’m not sure the systems that he’s been in – the terminology and all that kind of stuff,” Carr said when asked if it’s possible for a quarterback to play for a new team on such short notice. “There’s some systems where you could possibly do that. … More power to him but I’m focused on their defense because their defense is pretty good.”

Mayfield Has Never Beaten Raiders

The Raiders have to be feeling good about their chances on Thursday. Wolford isn’t a starting quarterback and they have Mayfield’s number. In fact, the quarterback is 0-2 in starts against the Raiders. It’s not a huge sample size but Carr has yet to lose to Mayfield.

It’s a tall order to expect the quarterback to be ready to go on two days’ notice. This could be Mayfield’s last chance at a starting job so he’d likely be happy to play but it’ll be up to the Rams. Los Angeles isn’t making the playoffs this season so they have nothing to lose by having him play. Going up against a hot Raiders team in Los Angeles where they will have the crowd advantage isn’t ideal but stranger things have happened in the NFL.

Raiders Can’t Get Cocky

The Rams can never be counted out. McVay is one of the brightest coaches in the NFL and they still have playmakers. Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner aren’t going anywhere. The Raiders have proven this season that they can compete with any team and can lose to any team. The Indianapolis Colts managed to beat Las Vegas at home just a few days after hiring Jeff Saturday to replace Frank Reich as head coach. If there’s any team that the Rams should feel comfortable getting weird against, it’s the Raiders.

Josh McDaniels can’t afford to lose this game. The Raiders are on a winning streak and now there is talk about the team getting back into the playoff race. Losing to the Rams would almost crush those dreams completely. The Raiders can’t be getting cocky yet regardless of the winning streak.