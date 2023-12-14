Howie Long Warns Raiders Against Hiring Legendary Head Coach

While interim head coach Antonio Pierce has a chance of getting the full-time head coaching job for the Las Vegas Raiders, the team will have to conduct a full search. One big name who could be available on the coaching market is Bill Belichick.

The New England Patriots are 3-10 this season and Belichick could move on after 24 years with the organization. If he were to become available, there should be no shortage of teams interested in the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. However, the Raiders may not be one of the teams seriously considering Belichick.

The team just recently fired long-time Belichick assistant Josh McDaniels and may not be keen on trying to implement the Patriot way again. Raiders legend and Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long is not a fan of the idea of the Raiders hiring Belichick.

“I think we just had the Patriots way in there,” Long said of the idea of Raiders hiring Belichick on the December 13 episode of “Up & Adams.” “It’s an interesting organization. It’s an organization that historically has had a lot of success and a lot of great players. I remember when I got there as a young player, you didn’t have to look far to see greatness because it was all around me. … To try and come in and wipe that history and philosophy or … the culture of that team and not respect that. … I think somebody needs to come and walk a fine line of, ‘hey, this is how we’re gonna do things but, at the same time, I really respect and admire and appreciate and communicate the kind of history this team has had.'”

Bill Belichick to the Raiders??? Legend Howie Long doesn’t think it’s a good fit. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Q6pedVlZiI — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) December 13, 2023

New England Patriots Have Already Made Decision: Insider

It’s almost unfathomable to imagine Bill Belichick coaching another NFL team. He had the NFL on lockdown with the Patriots for two decades. However, he’s missing the playoffs for the second season in a row and things appear to be getting worse and not better.

Sometimes a change of scenery is necessary and it appears the Patriots are already preparing to move on from the legendary coach. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran, owner Robert Kraft has already decided on what to do with Belichick.

“When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made,” Curran said in a December 11 report. “They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year, there would be a parting of the ways for a variety of reasons.”

What remains to be seen is if Belichick truly wants to coach a new team as he’ll be 72 at the start of next season.

Should Las Vegas Raiders Avoid Bill Belichick?

Josh McDaniels was one of Bill Belichick’s most trusted assistants for a long time. While he failed as a head coach, Belichick has already proven that he’s one of the greatest ever. Raiders owner Mark Davis isn’t afraid to take big swings at head coach and no swing would be bigger than adding Belichick.

However, the Patriot way clearly wasn’t working in Las Vegas and it’s fair to question if it works anywhere anymore. It’s hard to imagine Belichick is going to change his style this late in his career. Considering how epically McDaniels failed, it’s highly unlikely Davis would realistically consider Belichick.