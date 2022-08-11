Ex-Raiders RB Signs With Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders running back room is coming together as the team has a number of capable veterans. The room appears stronger than has been in years past. While the team kept Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake from last year’s team, there’s been turnover for the rest of the depth chart.

One running back who spent training camp with the Raiders last season but didn’t make the roster was B.J. Emmons. Considering his Alabama football ties, he made sense with the team as an undrafted free agent last season. However, Las Vegas went with other players which led Emmons to bounce around.

He was a free agent for much of the offseason and played in the USFL, but he’s getting another shot in the NFL now. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Emmons has signed with the Houston Texans.

Texans signing former Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (6-foot, 220 pounds) after successful workout, per league source. Former Florida Atlantic and Alabama player has also played for Seattle Seahawks and last played for the @USFLBandits https://t.co/REWJXOY5MW — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 11, 2022

Emmons started his college career at Alabama in 2016 before transferring to Hutchinson CC and then Florida Atlantic. The Texans don’t have a stacked offense right now so there should be opportunity to make the roster.

Raiders Backfield Named Biggest Storyline

There are a lot of eyes on the Raiders’ running back situation now. Heading into camp, it seemed clear that Jacobs, Drake and rookie Zamir White would be locks to make the team. However, many were surprised to see Jacobs start and play in two drives for the Raiders’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team’s running back situation may not be as stable as previously thought.

According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, the Raiders’ backfield is the storyline to watch for the team’s upcoming preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings:

After watching last week’s Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the battle we’re keeping our eyes on is the Raiders’ running back room of Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and rookie Zamir White. White led Las Vegas in yards last week, but with this being the official Week 1 of the preseason, how much each player gets the ball could be telling for the regular-season rotation.

Jacobs Not Getting Traded?

After Jacobs’ action in the first preseason game, many speculated that he could be on the trade block. It seemed odd that the Raiders would be shopping him considering he’s a good player and on a reasonable contract. However, White is likely the future of the position for Las Vegas and the team might think he’s ready to take over right now.

Head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear that the Raiders aren’t trading Jacobs. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that the team isn’t shopping the running back. Anything is possible over the course of the next several weeks but it appears that Jacobs is staying in Las Vegas. This is a big season for him and he should be motivated. He’ll be a free agent after the season so he has a lot of incentive to put together his best season yet.

