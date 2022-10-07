Blake Martinez Breaks Silence on Raiders Signing

Linebacker has been a position group the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to find long-term solutions at. Denzel Perryman was a revelation for the team last season and made the problem but has already missed two games this season with injury. He suffered a concussion in Week 4, which led the team to sign veteran linebacker Blake Martinez.

The former New York Giant and Green Bay Packer has been one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL over his career and is familiar with Patrick Graham’s style of defense. After he signed with the team, Martinez revealed his thoughts on the coach.

“He’s extremely smart,” Martinez said of Graham Wednesday. “He’s intellectual. He gets you in the right spot. He’s gonna make sure you’re in the spot to succeed. He’s gonna be that true coach that’s gonna lay it out to you: If you suck, you suck, if you’re good, you’re good. That’s what I’ve always respected about him: He gives you the truth.”

Martinez tore his ACL last season, which limited him to just three games. He hasn’t played a game this season but he’s ready to get back on the field.

“I feel good,” Martinez said. “I feel actually stronger than I did before. It’s just maintaining it and doing the things necessary to keep it oiled up is the best way I can put it.”

Martinez Already Signed to Active Roster

When the Raiders initially signed Martinez, it was to the practice squad. He’s a proven veteran so it would’ve been justifiable to sign him straight to the active roster. It didn’t take the Raiders long to realize that he should be on the active roster. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team has signed him to the active roster after just a few brief days on the practice squad.

The #Raiders are planning to sign to LB Blake Martinez to the active roster, source said, and he'll play this weekend. The former #Giants leader was just signed to the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2022

This is a promising sign that Martinez has fully recovered from his torn ACL and is still understanding Graham’s defense. He may end up quickly having a role in the Raiders’ defense and may be ready to play in Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Graham Talks Relationship With Martinez

Graham’s considered one of the top defensive minds in the NFL but the Raiders’ defense has struggled to start the season. The team is allowing 25.0 points a game, which is the 10th worst in the league. Perhaps adding a player like Martinez will help the defense improve. Graham is a big fan of the veteran linebacker and is happy to have him on the team.

“I met him and I think it was his third year as a linebacker in the league and really our relationship grew from there,” Graham said Tuesday. “I was coaching linebackers, that was first time back coaching linebackers since 2015, and just got a good chance to grow with him. Me as a coach, him as a player. Again, he’s one of the smartest guys I’ve ever been around. He works extremely hard and just developed a great relationship so when the opportunity came in New York, we got a chance to sign him there. He did a great job for me in terms of running the defense, echoing the message from the coaching staff and I just got a lot of respect for him.”