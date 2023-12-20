Raiders Coach Explains Big Change Made Before Historic Blowout

From the school of thought that dictates that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it comes offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, who was the central figure in some Raiders news last week. He was calling the plays, after all, when the Raiders muffed and bungled their way to a 3-0 loss to Minnesota in Week 14, and was calling the plays again in Week 15 when the Raiders came out and throttled the Chargers with a record-setting 63-21 victory.

There was one difference in the game for Hardegree, besides scoring 21 times the points, and it is a difference that can be big for some coordinators: Hardegree called the game from up in the press box-level booth, rather than from down on the field, where he had been operating since getting the job on an interim basis after the Halloween firing of coach Josh McDaniels.

The change worked out pretty nicely for Hardegree and the Raiders. He’ll be back in the box against the Chiefs in Week 16.

“The differences, obviously you can see the full field,” he said in his press conference on Tuesday. “You guys (in the media) are up there, you can really see it pretty quickly, so you get instant feedback, which is important as a play caller. And that was an advantage for sure. Communication was quicker, I thought, adjustments. And so, it was a different vantage point for sure, because you’re just sitting in a box, kind of soundproof, so it was it was definitely a change, and it was positive for us.”

Bo Hardegree Is a 1st-Time Coordinator

Hardegree, who is 39, is calling plays for the first time in his coaching career. He has been in the NFL since 2014, starting his career as an offensive quality control assistant—essentially, a go-fer—with the Broncos. He was an offensive assistant with the Bears, a quarterbacks coach with the Dolphins and an offensive assistant with the Jets and Patriots before coming to Las Vegas with McDaniels as quarterbacks coach in 2022.

It was useful, then, for him to get both perspectives on running the Raiders offense. Considering that offense helped put up a team record in scoring, and racked up 378 yards even without star running back Josh Jacobs, Hardegree was happy with his perch.

Thursday Night Was A MOVIE 🎞️🍿#RaiderNation Domination Isn’t Even The Correct Word To Describe How The Raiders Performed On All 3 Levels Against The Chargers 🏴‍☠️ (🎥 Via: @Raiders @NFL ) pic.twitter.com/kX3psgpxFn — Mike🏁🏁☁️ (@mikeaveli24) December 18, 2023

“It’s good to be a first time play caller and get both opportunities as you grow to kind of basically take both of them and kind of weigh the differences,” Hardegree said. “So, obviously, this opportunity worked out pretty well.”

Raiders News: Zamir White Shines Without Josh Jacobs

Hardegree said it was good Raiders news, too, that some of the lesser-used players were able to get a chance to prove themselves against the Chargers. That, especially, means the running backs who had to fill in for the absence of Jacobs, who is still listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Second-year back Zamir White had his best game, with 17 carries for 69 yards, and a touchdown. Veteran backup Ameer Abdullah, usually a receiving back, added six carries for 32 yards.

“Yeah, I was excited for those guys to get the opportunity,” Hardegree said. “Josh was really trying hard to get back and I really respect that, but we’ll continue to just keep putting the ball in our players hands and give them the best opportunity to be successful.”