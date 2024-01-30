Raiders Named Fit for Record-Breaking Young QB With ‘NFL Arm’

The Las Vegas Raiders are bound to be linked to many quarterback prospects this offseason but with the team not picking until No. 13 in the first round, they likely aren’t in a position to land a top one. Oregon’s Bo Nix could end up being a target for the team in the first round if LSU’s Jayden Daniels, USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye are off the board.

Pro Football Focus believes that Nix is a strong fit in Las Vegas.

“The underwhelming Bo Nix we knew from Auburn seems long gone,” Pro Football Focus wrote in a January 28 column. “Nowadays, Nix is seen as a good dual-threat athlete with a legit NFL arm. Most importantly, he’s playing much better under pressure, even if he isn’t pressured as often.”

Nix had a breakout year with the Ducks where he threw 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while breaking the NCAA record for completion percentage in a season (77.45%). He also set the record for most starts by an NCAA quarterback with 61. Nix has played in a lot of games and is already 23. Despite playing in so many games, Nix has a lot to work on but he does have some upside.

Scouting Report on Bo Nix

Bo Nix’s stats during his final season at Oregon were impressive but he also had four previous seasons that weren’t nearly as strong. During his three years at Auburn, he never threw for more than 16 touchdowns.

Now, that isn’t to say that Nix isn’t intriguing. He’s got a big arm and is really athletic. He’s also got good size at 6-foot-2, 217 pounds. Bleacher Report NFL Scout Derrik Klassen thinks highly of Nix’s traits but has some concerns about his ability as a pocket passer.

“Nix could also stand to improve his footwork and pocket demeanor,” Klassen wrote in a scouting report. “There are moments of good, stable movement in the pocket, but he too often shies away from throws and hinders his ability to throw accurately.

“Nix will ultimately be a dice roll on traits. His athleticism and arm talent can be game-changing if honed correctly. With that said, it’s a little worrisome that Nix is still unrefined in some areas as an older prospect with a ton of games under his belt. Nix would fit best in a spread-oriented offense that emphasizes RPOs, the quarterback run game and vertical passing.”

Klassen concluded that Nix’s NFL comp is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts but wouldn’t select him until the third round.

Bo Nix getting some work under center here at the ⁦@seniorbowl⁩ pic.twitter.com/RDeyFWe6Cv — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 30, 2024

Is Bo Nix Right for the Las Vegas Raiders?

Using the No. 13 pick to select Bo Nix would likely be hard for the Raiders to swallow. They have plenty of other needs they can address with the pick. However, if Nix can make it to the second round, he’s an interesting player to take a chance on.

The Raiders have Aidan O’Connell, who is good in the pocket but can’t make plays with his legs. Nix is a quarterback who is very much a dual threat. He’s different enough from O’Connell that he should be appealing to the team. If there’s no avenue for the Raiders to move up in the draft to get a top quarterback, targeting a guy like Nix in the second round could be the best move considering he does have big-time upside.