Raiders Could Pursue Recently Released 8-Time Pro Bowl Defender

It didn’t take long for the Los Angeles Rams to pull off one of the first big surprises of the NFL offseason. After winning the Super Bowl in 2021, the team fell on hard times and went 5-12. They made some big miscalculations last offseason and will now need to do work to fix the roster.

One of the miscalculations was giving linebacker Bobby Wagner a $50 million contract. After just one year with the team, the Rams and Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rams and nine-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner mutually agreed Thursday to part ways, sources tells ESPN. Rams needs more cap space and Wagner wants to win. He will now be a notable part of this year’s free-agent class. pic.twitter.com/1A3KvudOhj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

This is a situation the Las Vegas Raiders should be monitoring closely. With Denzel Perryman headed for free agency, the team has a major need at the position. Wagner is an eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. Though he’s 32 years old, he’s the type of player who can help bring legitimacy to a struggling defense. He was named Second-Team All-Pro this most recent season so he’s still an impact player on the field. If the Raiders truly hope to rebuild the defense this offseason, Wagner is a great player to start with.

Would Wagner Want to Join the Raiders?

Wagner will be 33 when the next season starts. He may only have a few years left of being an elite player. At this stage in his career, he’s going to want to compete for Super Bowls. He has one ring that he won in 2023 so he’s gone a decade without getting another one.

The Raiders don’t have a quarterback right now and not many would consider them Super Bowl contenders next season unless they make substantial upgrades to the roster. However, the team may not be as far away from contention as their 6-11 record in 2022 would indicate. The Raiders have four top 70 players in the NFL in Davante Adams, Max Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Kolton Miller, per Pro Football Focus. The team has some seriously high-end talent but needs more depth across the roster.

Nailing the next quarterback is the most important thing the team has to do. If they fail to find the right replacement for Derek Carr, it doesn’t matter which additions they make this offseason. If the Raiders add a big name like Aaron Rodgers, then a player like Wagner could find Las Vegas much more appealing. He’s a native of Los Angeles, California, so he’d be able to stay close to him if he signed with the Raiders.

Wagner Has to Wait to Test Free Agency

Wagner knows he’s going to be a free agent but he’s going to have to wait before he can sign with his next team. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the star linebacker isn’t hitting free agency until the new league year starts on March 15.

Won’t be official until the start of the league year so he won’t be able to sign with teams just yet. Will join the new free agent class that will be free to sign on March 15. https://t.co/CKILyBshqD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 23, 2023

Wagner will arguably be the best linebacker available in free agency. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David could also be highly sought after. Wagner should have no shortage of suitors but it’s hard to imagine he’ll see another $50 million contract like the one the Rams gave him last year. He’s still playing at a high level and doesn’t have a concerning injury history but his age could turn off some teams from giving him a big deal.