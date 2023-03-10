Raiders Re-Sign Former 3rd-Round Pick Who Missed 2022 Season With Injury

Outside of quarterback, the offensive position that has been talked about as being the biggest need for the Las Vegas Raiders has been right tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor played well last season and could be brought back but the team may look to add a player with more upside. They may also prefer going with a player who has been on the roster for several years now.

Brandon Parker was slated to be the starting right tackle last season but a tricep injury sidelined him for a year before he could play a game. Head coach Josh McDaniels saw something he liked in the former third-round pick and has decided to give him another shot. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders re-signed Parker.

The @Raiders are re-signing OT Brandon Parker — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 10, 2023

This is a logical move for the team to make. Parker isn’t expensive and they clearly believe he can be a starter. Signing him doesn’t mean the Raiders won’t make other moves to address the position but perhaps the team will focus more on upgrading the guard positions before right tackle. Parker struggled mightily over his first few seasons but was showing improvement under McDaniels and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. If he can stay healthy, there’s a good chance Parker will be competing for the starting right tackle spot again.

Should Raiders Also Re-Sign Eluemunor?

Right tackle was one of the most difficult positions for the Raiders to solve last season. Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood was cut before the season. Parker was slated to be the starter before he got knocked out with an injury. Rookie seventh-round pick Thayer Munford got a few chances but couldn’t hold the job. Eluemunor was the one player who was able to take a good amount of snaps at right tackle but even he was in and out of the lineup.

Eluemunor is set to be a free agent this offseason and the Raiders would be wise to bring him back. He’s not going to be expensive and his versatility across the offensive line is a valuable thing to have. The Raiders may test the market to see what else is out there but Eluemunor has a good chance of getting a contract.

Free Agency Is Closing In

Free agency starts on March 15, which means there’s not much more time for the Raiders to re-sign their free agents. Some of the most notable free agents for the team are Rock Ya-Sin, Foster Moreau, Jarrett Stidham, Clelin Ferrell and Denzel Perryman. So far, it appears that they will all get the chance to test free agency. Stidham is the one player who has the best chance of getting a deal done before free agency.

Ya-Sin was the team’s best cornerback last season but he could be getting a good payday. It might be difficult for the Raiders to pay him. Ferrell was the No. 4 overall pick in the draft in 2019. He hasn’t been able to make a consistent impact and could be better off with a fresh start. Perryman was one of the few playmakers on defense last season and should be brought back if the asking price isn’t too high. The Raiders would love to keep Moreau but he could get an offer from another team that Las Vegas couldn’t match.