Raiders Trade WR Jon Gruden Previously Compared to Terrell Owens: Report

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has made it clear that he’s not afraid to make deals in his first few months with the team. He’s already pulled off trades for Davante Adams, Rock Ya-Sin and Jarrett Stidham. He wasn’t done with those trades either.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons.

The @Raiders are trading wide receiver Bryan Ewards to the Atlanta Falcons. Terms not disclosed. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 13, 2022

It was becoming more and more apparent that Edwards could be an odd man out for the Raiders as they traded for Adams and signed Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson and Keelan Cole this offseason. Edwards had many opportunities after being a third-round pick by the team in 2020. He started off last year strong and ended the season with 571 receiving yards and averaged 16.8 yards per reception. However, he would often disappear in games and had trouble consistently getting open. He has the talent to be a very good wide receiver but things just weren’t working out in Las Vegas so Ziegler decided to trade him away while he still had value.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are sending a 2023 seventh-round pick with Edwards to the Flacons for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Compensation update: Raiders traded WR Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per source. https://t.co/qyjPmkYS1p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2022

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Chandler Jones Reacts to Facing Former Team in Home Opener

