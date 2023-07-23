Young Superstar QB’s Visit to Raiders Stadium Raises Eyebrows

Caleb Williams is currently playing his home games at the LA Memorial Coliseum as the starting quarterback for the USC Trojans and his NFL future could be playing for the NFL team that used to play in that stadium. The Raiders call Las Vegas home now but still have strong ties in Los Angeles due to their stint there from 1982 to 1994.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the team’s starting quarterback for now but it remains to be seen if he’ll be a long-term option. The 2024 draft class is loaded with top quarterback talent with Williams being considered the No. 1 prospect, per Pro Football Network.

The Raiders will need a quarterback of the future at some point and if the 2023 season goes off the rails, they could be in a position to get Williams. Adding fuel to the fire, the quarterback recently made a trip to Las Vegas and took a tour of Allegiant Stadium. He posted the pictures of the visit on his Instagram account, which led to Raiders fans speculating that the quarterback could be eyeing it as his future home.

Future Raiders QB checking out the stadium he's going to play in pic.twitter.com/2gXW6r9bo8 — Łunaticø (@LakeShow4Life9) July 23, 2023

Williams can’t choose which team he goes to next year and he’s likely to be the first player picked in the draft. That said, he may not mind the idea of wearing silver and black as a pro.

Caleb Williams Listed Las Vegas Raiders as Teams He’d Want to Play For

Caleb Williams is getting a lot of hype following a Heisman trophy-winning year last season. According to a May 17 tweet from NFL insider Brett Kollmann, at least two teams have graded as high or higher than 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. The Raiders haven’t used a first-round pick on a quarterback since JaMarcus Russell in 2007 but that could change if he’s available to the team in next year’s draft.

Williams even specifically mentioned the Raiders as a team he’d want to play for earlier in the year.

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams said in a February 21 interview with People’s Lanae Brody. “I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my No. 1 spot. … San Fran, Raiders or Falcons. I’d play anywhere.”

Will Las Vegas Raiders Be in a Position to Draft Caleb Williams?

If the Raiders are interested in Caleb Williams next year, they won’t be the only team. He is one of the most-hype quarterback prospects of the past two decades. Unless he has a disappointing junior season with USC, he will almost certainly be the No. 1 pick. Many expect the Arizona Cardinals. In a May 23 column for ESPN, Seth Walder gave the Cardinals an 18.2% chance to get the No. 1 pick in 2024. In the same article, Walder gave the Raiders just a 3.2% chance to get the top pick.

If the Cardinals do get the top pick, things will be interesting. They already have Kyler Murray but he’s coming off of a disappointing season that ended with a torn ACL injury. There’s a chance he won’t play in 2023 so it’ll be difficult for him to prove to the team that they shouldn’t draft Williams. Now, if Jimmy Garoppolo gets hurt and isn’t able to play many games for the Raiders this season, their chances of getting the top pick will be much better. It’s going to be difficult to trade for the top pick with such a talented prospect being available so if the season gets off to a rough start, Las Vegas may want to consider tanking to get Williams.