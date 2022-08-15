Groundbreaking Former Raiders DE Signs Deal With Super Bowl Contender

Upon getting hired by the Las Vegas Raiders as general manager, Dave Ziegler had to get off a few big contracts. One of the casualties was defensive end Carl Nassib. The team was paying him $8.4 million a year but only had 4.0 sacks combined in two seasons.

Notably, Nassib broke ground last year when he became the first active NFL player on a roster to come out as openly gay. That decision hasn’t hurt his chances of continuing to play. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Nassib has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers reached agreement on a one-year deal with former Raiders’ DE Carl Nassib, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2022

This is a smart move for Nassib as he played in Tampa Bay before joining the Raiders. In two seasons with the Buccaneers, he had 12.5 sacks combined. Head coach Todd Bowles was defensive coordinator for one of those seasons so Nassib knows the system. He’s had success with the team before so it’s a logical landing spot for him to turn things back around. Things didn’t work out with the Raiders but Nassib is just 29 and has proven that he can have success in Bowles’ system.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Smart Move for Buccaneers

It’s never easy to find good pass rushers, especially this late in the offseason. Nassib isn’t a Pro Bowl-level player but he’s a solid veteran. This signing is a no-brainer for the Buccaneers considering there won’t be much of a learning curve.

That said, there’s no guarantee Nassib will make the regular season roster. He’s got to play catch up as the team has been in training camp for weeks now. He has an advantage due to his familiarity with the system but he still has to prove he can make an impact. Though Nassib has become a popular name due to his announcement last year, he never caused big distractions for the Raiders so that won’t be a concern with him.

Raiders Need a Defensive Tackle

Now that the Buccaneers have signed a former Raiders defensive lineman, it could be time for the Raiders to consider a former Buccaneers defensive lineman. Defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Johnathan Hankins have yet to practice in training camp as they recover from injuries. Those are two of the best defensive tackles the Raiders have and Nichols is the only one on the roster with good pass rush juice.

The two preseason games haven’t led to much more confidence in the group. Rookies Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. have a lot more work to do before they can be starters on a playoff team. Considering the lack of interior pass rush, it’s time the Raiders give Ndamukong Suh a call. The five-time Pro Bowler has already stated his interest in signing with the team and he remains a free agent. He’s 35 now but has 6.0 sacks in back-to-back seasons. None of the Raiders’ defensive tackles matched that last season. Suh is a perfect fit with the team and they should strongly consider signing him soon before another team does.

READ NEXT: Clelin Ferrell Reveals Message Ex-Teammate Sent Him on DC Patrick Graham

