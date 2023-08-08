Raiders Named Fit for Ex-Chiefs DL With 100-Career Sacks

The Las Vegas Raiders used their first-round pick in this year’s draft to select pass rusher Tyree Wilson. It was a risky move considering he suffered a foot injury during the college football season that held him out of workouts prior to the draft. The Raiders are now in the middle of training camp and it remains to be seen when Wilson will be healthy enough to practice.

If he’s not ready to go, Las Vegas should strongly consider adding another pass rusher, according to Bleacher Report. In an August 7 column, Kristopher Knox floated former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

“Veteran Carlos Dunlap would be a perfect addition to the Las Vegas defense,” Knox wrote. “Even at 34, he’s still a productive rotational rusher—one who recorded four sacks and 20 quarterback pressures last season, according to Pro Football Reference.”

The Raiders and Chiefs are archrivals so Dunlap may not have interest in Las Vegas. Knox urged Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler to convince the pass rusher.

“If Ziegler can convince Dunlap to buy in, the Raiders should sign him immediately,” Knox wrote. “His experience, leadership and proven ability would be invaluable to a team in the early stages of a rebuild.”

Dunlap has 100.0 career sacks, which is the eighth most among active players.

Insider Expects Tyree Wilson to Return in Coming Weeks

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels can be very secretive when it comes to injured players. He hasn’t given much insight into how Tyree Wilson is coming along. He could be out for a long time or he could be back this week. It’s difficult to know with the current Raiders regime.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has a good relationship with McDaniels and he may have been able to get some info. He expects Wilson to be back in the coming weeks.

“I’d expect to see first-round pick Tyree Wilson return to the practice field at some point over the next two weeks. Wilson is recovering from offseason foot surgery after suffering a pretty serious injury at the end of his time at Texas Tech,” Breer wrote in an August 6 column. “You can sense the excitement here over what Wilson will be able to bring to the table when he gets healthy.”

A healthy Wilson would make it less likely the team would sign another defensive end. He was a top-10 pick and should see the field quite a bit if he fully recovers from his foot injury. He’s a big name to watch in the coming weeks. If he doesn’t come back within the next couple of weeks, it could be cause for concern.

Byron Young Cleared for Practice

The Raiders had to start training camp without another rookie defensive lineman. The team used a third-round pick on Alabama defensive tackle Bryon Young but he was on the physically unable to perform list. On August 6, the Raiders announced that he has passed physical and is clear to return to practice.

As a third-round pick, Young should get a lot of chances to see the field this season. The Raiders have struggled to find long-term options at defensive tackle for years and Young becoming an impact player would give Las Vegas’ defense a big boost.