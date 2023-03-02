Raiders Pegged as Potential Fit for Polarizing Former $128 Million Pro Bowler

During the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the Las Vegas Raiders finally started to drop hints about what their plans at quarterback are. Based on comments from head coach Josh McDaniels, the team is looking to go young at football’s most important position. It seems like a certainty that the team will select a quarterback at some point in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Regardless, the Raiders will need to add a veteran or two. The team can’t solely rely on a rookie and Chase Garbers. General manager Dave Ziegler said the team hopes to bring back Jarrett Stidham but he only has two career starts. If the Raiders want somebody on the roster with more experience, there’s a former Pro Bowl who will be available.

The Washington Commanders recently announce that they are parting ways with quarterback Carson Wentz. The former Pro Bowl won’t be getting another $128 million contract after a string of disappointing seasons so he could be added at a reasonable price. Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders are one of the best fits for Wentz in free agency:

With Derek Carr gone, the Raiders have a void at quarterback. They’ll likely try to get in the running for a bigger name like Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson if they’re put on the block, given the other talent on the roster. However, a second approach could be to select one of the better available quarterbacks in this year’s draft—the Raiders have the No. 7 overall pick—and bring in a veteran placeholder. Is Wentz the sort of locker room guy you want mentoring a younger player? Debatable. But it isn’t the worst plan to bring him in as a one-year option while a young, blue-chip quarterback waits in the wings.

Should Raiders Consider Wentz?

Wentz has become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL over the past few years. He got off to a great start with the Philadelphia Eagles and finished third in MVP voting in 2017, which was just his second season as a pro. He has all the physical tools to be an elite quarterback but he’s had issues with how he handles himself off the field.

McDaniels is trying to build a culture that values team performance over the individual. Wentz hasn’t proven that he can do that. With that said, he does have talent. Though he flamed out with the Indianapolis Colts, that had more to do with his personality. He threw for 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021. If McDaniels thinks that he can get Wentz to return to form, it might be worth a shot, but that’s only if the quarterback is on a very small contract that is easy to move off of.

There Are Better Veteran Options for Raiders to Target

While Wentz may still have some potential left in the right system, it’s difficult to see him as a fit with McDaniels. There are other options available to the team with starting experience who bring less drama. Jacoby Brissett spent some time under McDaniels when they were both with the New England Patriots. He’s a perfect bridge quarterback to have while they develop a rookie.

McDaniels could also look at Baker Mayfield or Marcus Mariota. There are some really solid options in free agency. None of them are long-term solutions but could help the team stay afloat while a rookie develops.