Quarterback Among First 7 Roster Cuts for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had a solid start to the preseason with a win 20-7 over the Seattle Seahawks. The team decided to sit their starters but we did get a good chance to see a number of rookies and new players for the first time. One player who was expected to see his first action with the Raiders was quarterback Case Cookus.

The 24-year-old was just recently signed by the team and Marcus Mariota is a bit banged up. Third-stringer Nathan Peterman got the starting nod with Derek Carr not suiting up. Instead of giving Cookus a chance to relieve Peterman, the Raiders decided to let the veteran play the entire game. The writing was on the walls as the team wasn’t going to go into the season with four quarterbacks. On Monday, Cookus was among the first Raiders roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s cutdown deadline.

It was always going to be a long shot for Cookus to make the team. He arrived late in camp and Las Vegas likes the three quarterbacks they already have. Peterman, Mariota and Carr have virtually no chance of getting cut. Perhaps a future on the practice squad could be in Cookus’ future but there won’t be a spot for him on the active roster.

Other Notable Cuts

With the roster having to get cut down from 90 to 85 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Raiders cut a head start. Not only did they cut Cookus, but they also cut six more players. Here are the following players who were let go:

K Dominik Eberle

LS Liam McCullough

RB Bo Scarbrough

WR Caleb Scott

CB De’Vante Bausby

DT Ethan Westbrooks

After Trey Ragas and BJ Emmons impressed in Saturday’s preseason game, it was going to be difficult for Scarbrough to hold onto a roster spot. With Theo Riddick retiring and Jalen Richard hurt, the Raiders could have an opening at running back. Ragas and Emmons are both making the case they should get a shot.

Cutting Westbrooks is notable as he was signed to the team last week. He also was on the roster during training camp two years ago. Once again he gets cut before he gets a chance to play in the regular season.

Daniel Carlson was activated from the COVID-19 list so the need for Eberle was no longer necessary. Carlson has a great year last season so there was no way he was losing his job. Other than that, none of the other cuts were particularly notable.

Any Potential Practice Squad Candidates?

Last season, the practice squad had added importance due to COVID-19. Many good players could only get practice squad spots but a lot of them got to see regular-season playing time. With the Raiders having strong vaccination rates, the practice squad may not be that important this season. That could lead the team to focus on keeping young projects player on the squad.

Scott could be a player they look to bring back. He’s only 25 and has 4.39 40-yard-dash speed. Other than him, it’s hard to see any of these guys making the practice squad this year. Before the season starts, the Raiders will have around 30 more roster cuts to make. Many of those players will get their second chance on the practice squad.

