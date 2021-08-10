Raiders Sign Former Broncos, Vikings QB, Cut Young WR

For the first time ever, the Las Vegas Raiders will be welcoming fans to watch a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. The team will be playing their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. This is going to be our first look yet at how the revamped roster is coming together on both sides of the ball.

One player who we won’t be saying a lot of is quarterback Derek Carr. He’ll likely play one or two drives before calling it a night. In fact, the Raiders also like their two backups in Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman. The team knows what they have in those three so they may want to avoid having any of them play too many snaps. That’s why they signed Case Cookus ahead of Saturday’s game.

#Raiders have added a fourth QB in camp…Case Cookus. Waive/injured WR Trey Quinn. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 10, 2021

Cookus was most recently with the Minnesota Vikings but was let go after just a few days. Prior to that, he was with the Denver Broncos for a few days. His longest stint was last year with the New York Giants but only lasted a couple of months before getting cut during training camp.

Cookus Could Play in 1st Preseason Game

At 6-foot-4, Cookus certainly has good size for a quarterback. He was productive in college at Northern Arizona University and 4,095 yards with 31 touchdowns to just seven interceptions during his last season. He’s not going to have a lot of time to prepare but the Raiders could give him his first chance to play in a preseason game. He has a lot to gain if he plays well.

Obviously, Cookus is having a hard time holding onto a roster spot. The Raiders have three quarterbacks who aren’t getting cut so the best he can hope for in Las Vegas is a practice squad spot. However, the team might not want a fourth quarterback taking up one of those spots. If he plays, Saturday’s game will be his best chance to make an impression yet.

Trey Quinn Cut

In order to make room for Cookus, the Raiders had to cut wide receiver Trey Quinn. The 25-year-old was banged up so the team decided to part ways. Quinn has played games in all three seasons as a professional but it was always going to be difficult to make the Raiders.

The team has a lot of wide receivers they like right now. There will likely be at least one surprise cut among the final roster cuts. The Raiders should be feeling good about their wide receiver corps. Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards appear ready to take over as the two starters with Hunter Renfrow in the slot. John Brown, Zay Jones and Willie Snead give the group some solid depth. However, the group doesn’t look nearly as good if Ruggs and Edwards play as they did in 2020. Those two are the key to the whole wide receiver corps. Fortunately, the two have been looking really good in training camp.

