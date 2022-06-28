Raiders’ Chandler Jones Issues Warning to NFL on Davante Adams

One of the most anticipated moments of the 2022 NFL season will be Davante Adams‘ debut with the Las Vegas Raiders. The superstar wide receiver headed West after spending eight years with the Green Bay Packers and gets to reunite with his college quarterback Derek Carr. His decision to join the silver and black has already been one of the most talked-about storylines this offseason and that will continue.

Star wide receivers can often become headaches for teams, as the Raiders are acutely aware. Adams isn’t that type of personality. He just wants to put his head down and play football. Chandler Jones is another star player who joined the Raiders this offseason and he’s been blown away by how hard Adams works.

“One thing about Davante that I’ve learned is that he’s a very hard worker. If he doesn’t do something right, he’ll try to go do it again,” Jones told Joy Taylor on “The Herd.” “He will go out there and continuously repeat the drill.”

Jones has played against Adams in the past as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. He sent a warning to NFL defenses everywhere who have to play the wide receiver.

“I think he’s a dangerous person to have for our team. I would hate to be a defensive coordinator at night going to sleep, knowing that I have to face Davante Adams that Sunday. I’m just glad that he’s on my side, for sure,” Jones said.

.@chanjones55 to @JoyTaylorTalks on the Raiders trading for Davante Adams: "I would hate to be a defensive coordinator, going to sleep knowing that I have to face Davante Adams that Sunday. I'm glad he's on my side." pic.twitter.com/rjMuxDZgiE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 24, 2022

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Jones Talks Carr-Adams Relationship

Much of the discussion surrounding Adams has been regarding his relationship with Carr. The two played at Fresno State together and are very close friends. The two have always talked about how close they are but Jones is now seeing it first-hand. He’s already noticing that they are constantly together on and off the practice field.

“Those guys seem very close,” Jones said. “They are always with each other. They are always golfing after OTAs. When he signed, they posted a selfie on Instagram.”

The relationship between Carr and Adams is an important factor for the Raiders and could mean big things for the offense.

Can Adams Live up to the Hype?

Adams is widely regarded as the best wide receiver in the league. Raiders fans have been clamoring for him for years due to his relationship with Carr. There hasn’t been a Raiders player this hyped up for a long time. The team has made notable wide receiver acquisitions over the past two decades but none of them have worked out well.

Adams will be looking to break that trend. His hard work and tendency to stay out of the spotlight is a good sign. The Raiders need him to continue to be the best wide receiver in the NFL if they hope to compete for a Super Bowl this year. Even though he’s no longer playing with Aaron Rodgers, it’s hard to imagine his numbers will go down with Carr throwing him the ball.

READ NEXT: Raiders ‘Must Consider’ Signing Former Top-10 Pick DB, Says Analyst

