Raiders’ Chandler Jones Fires Warning at Russell Wilson

With each passing day, the AFC West just gets tougher and tougher. The Denver Broncos got things started when they pulled off a trade for quarterback Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Chargers then trade for former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack. Not to miss out on the fun, the Las Vegas Raiders signed pass rusher Chandler Jones and traded for wide receiver Davante Adams.

Jones is quite familiar with Wilson as he’s sacked him 14.5 times throughout his career while the two played in the NFC West together. Unfortunately for the veteran quarterback, Jones will continue to torment him and the pass rusher made sure to remind him.

“I think I’ve sacked Russell Wilson more than I’ve sacked anyone,” Jones said after signing with the Raiders.

“He’s a competitor. He’s a hell of a player. Even to have an opportunity to play against him twice a year will be fun. He thought he could get away from me (by) leaving, but I’m right here with him again, so that’s going to be fun to get after him a little bit.”

Are Raiders Still Better Than Broncos& Chargers?

After the Mack and Wilson trades, everybody was ready to proclaim the Raiders as the worst team in the AFC West. Las Vegas was one of only two teams in the division to make the playoffs along with the Chiefs, so it seemed premature to count them out already. With the additions of Adams and Jones, it’s now impossible to count them out in the division.

The Broncos and Chargers both have a quarterback advantage over the Raiders now but it’s not a massive gap. Derek Carr is very good and outdueled Justin Herbert in the last game of the season against Los Angeles to secure a playoff spot. Wilson is coming off one of his worst years and will turn 34 during the season. The Chiefs will continue to be the favorite in the AFC West until somebody takes it from them but the Raiders should be every bit as good as the Chargers and Broncos not season – if not better.

All four AFC West teams to make the playoffs: (+400) on @dksportsbook 👀 pic.twitter.com/Eg7Uqi5XD8 — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) March 20, 2022

Jones Looking to Bring Raiders a Super Bowl

Jones got off to a quick start to his career as he won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in just his third season. Since leaving the Patriots, he’s played in just one playoff game. He’s eager to get back to his winning ways now that he’s with the Raiders.

“I’ve always liked Derek Carr. Our offense will be nice, and I want to further cement myself as one of the best ever,” Jones told Jordan Schultz of The Game Day. “I want to earn multiple rings, and I’m ready to do it for Raider Nation.”

It’s clear that head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler believe that the Raiders can compete this season with some of the big moves they’re making. If the team can add a few more defensive pieces and one or two offensive linemen, they could be Super Bowl contenders in 2022.

