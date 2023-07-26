Raiders Release QB & CB, Re-Sign Veteran DL

Training camp just started for the Las Vegas Raiders but they are already making some changes to the roster. With the team adding cornerback Marcus Peters, they had to open up a roster spot.

With four quarterbacks on the roster, the Raiders decided to get it down to three. The team announced on July 25 that Chase Garbers is getting waived.

We have re-signed free agent DT Kyle Peko. Additionally, we have waived QB Chase Garbers and CB Isiah Brown. pic.twitter.com/Rqk6Rljk35 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 25, 2023

Garbers was the only returning quarterback from last year’s squad following Jarrett Stidham signing with the Denver Broncos and Derek Carr’s now with the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer in free agency and then added Aidan O’Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Garbers was always going to be the likely odd man out.

He first joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last offseason. He played in preseason but never had a chance to take the field during the regular season. He was Stidham’s backup for the final two games of the year but didn’t take any snaps. The former California Golden Bears will now have to see if he can land with another team in the coming weeks before the season starts.

Isiah Brown out, Kyle Peko In

Chase Garbers getting waived wasn’t the only roster move the Raiders made. The team also announced that cornerback Isiah Brown has been waived and that defensive tackle Kyle Peko has been signed. Brown joined the team last offseason after playing in the USFL. He spent much of the season on the Raiders’ practice squad and never saw the field during the regular season.

Peko was also with the team last year. He played in eight games and compiled 11 combined tackles. He will be fighting for a roster spot once rookie defensive tackle Byron Young returns to the field after suffering an undisclosed offseason injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn’t Have Any Restrictions

The fact that the Raiders moved on from Chase Garbers is a good sign that Jimmy Garoppolo is fully healthy. The veteran quarterback passed his physical prior to training camp and it appears he’s ready to go full steam ahead, according to head coach Josh McDaniels.

“No, there aren’t [any restrictions],” McDaniels said in his July 25 press conference. “We’ll do what we always do with players that are coming off of any type of rehabilitation, so we’ll just do it the right way. So it might not be 100 percent of the repetitions the first day, etc. But we would never do that with anybody. So, there’s a number of players, obviously, that had things in the spring. And [we’re] making sure that we’re just smart about how we re-integrate them into the totality of practice.

“So, it shouldn’t affect us that much. But excited for him to be out there. I know he’s excited to be out there with his teammates, too.”

Garoppolo missed out on organized team activities due to undergoing offseason foot surgery. Every training camp snap will have added importance as he builds rapport with his wide receivers. It’s good news for the team that he’s not missing time as he has a lot to catch up on in the coming weeks before the season starts.