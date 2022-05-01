Raiders Sign Longtime Cal Starting Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t put together the most exciting draft class this year as the team didn’t have a pick in the first two rounds. The picks the team did have were mostly used on offensive linemen and defensive linemen. While they were able to fill some needs in the draft, they were also able to add some more intriguing players through free agency.

The New England Patriots have been a team that routinely drafts quarterbacks even when it’s not a need. There was some speculation that Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler could draft the position so they could start grooming a high upside backup for Derek Carr. Instead, the team avoided the position in the draft. However, they still decided to bring one in during undrafted free agency. Former Cal starting quarterback Chase Garbers announced on Twitter that he struck a deal with the Raiders.

Excited to be a Raider and for the opportunity! Let’s get to work #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/gXheVeUWbl — Chase Garbers (@ChaseGarbers) May 1, 2022

Garbers spent five years at Cal if you count his redshirt year. He started in 33 games throughout his time there, including 11 of 12 games last season.

Scouting Report on Garbers

In four years as an active player for Cal, Garbers threw for 6,580 yards and 50 touchdowns with 24 interceptions. He showed some flashes early in his college career but he wasn’t able to break through and become a star as the year progressed. At 6-foot-2, Garbers has decent size but nothing special. He’s also an average athlete. Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network has a scouting report on the quarterback.

“Garbers was a productive quarterback at Cal who showed next-level ability early in college then watched his game leveled off,” Pauline wrote. “He does not own great physical skills for Sunday football, but he could be a solid third quarterback in a system looking for a game manager.”

Pauline also praised Garbers’ accuracy on touch passes and his poise in the pocket when pressured. However, he referred to him as an “average athlete” with an underwhelming arm who can have issues in the pocket considering his size. As Pauline noted, Garbers’ ceiling at the NFL level would likely be a game manager.

How Garbers Can Make Raiders Roster

Obviously, Garbers went undrafted so the Raiders aren’t expecting him to be Tom Brady. That said, there will be opportunity at backup quarterbacks. Current Raiders backups Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert have limited starting experience. They’re both veterans so they have a big edge on Garbers as offseason workouts start to begin.

Garbers’ best shot would be getting on the practice squad. Mullens is likely the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart as it stands with Gilbert being No. 3. Carr is as durable as they come so being the backup for the Raiders isn’t the most exciting job in the NFL. It’ll be a good spot for Garbers to learn as McDaniels has had a ton of success developing quarterbacks throughout his career as an offensive coordinator. He’ll get a chance to make the roster considering the Raiders’ current depth chart.

