Proposed Trade Sends Former No. 2 Pick & Pro Bowler to Raiders

Through seven games, Maxx Crosby is the only player with more than one sack on the Las Vegas Raiders defense. With Chandler Jones getting released earlier in the year for off-the-field reasons, the team has struggled to replace him.

If the team hopes to be consistently competitive on defense this season, they need to add a pass rusher. Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is an interesting player to watch. The former No. 2 pick is having a strong season with 5.0 sacks. Despite that, Washington is “actively initiating trade talks” on Young, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Commanders would like at least a second-round pick for the defensive end in a trade. Considering he’s in a contract year and is likely wanting big money after the season, Washington could be talked down to a third-round pick. If the Raiders could get Young for that price, they should pounce. Though he’s dealt with injuries throughout his career, he’s shown major upside as a pass rusher and is only 24 years old. A third-round pick for that type of player is a small price to pay.

Las Vegas Raiders Looking for Pass Rushers

Maxx Crosby is being forced to carry a vast majority of the pass rush workload for the Raiders. They signed Chandler Jones last year and drafted Tyree Wilson in the first round this year to alleviate some pressure off of Crosby. That hasn’t been the case over the past two seasons as he’s still almost single handily providing all the pass rush for the Raiders.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athetlic, Las Vegas is looking to trade for a defensive end.

“With the interior of the defensive line also struggling to generate pressure, the pass rush has been lacking despite Crosby’s standout play,” Reed wrote in an October 25 column. “The Raiders have a pressure rate of just 30.7 percent (26th), 15 sacks (tied for 18th) and 24 QB hits (last). In response, Las Vegas has been exploring the trade market for edge rushers, according to league sources.”

It remains to be seen how big of a splash the Raiders are looking to make but a player like Chase Young would certainly give Crosby a worthwhile running mate.

Las Vegas Raiders Receiving Trade Calls

While it looks like the Raiders have plans to be buyers at the trade deadline, teams are poking around to see if they’d consider being sellers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have had trade calls surrounding wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for weeks, but no deal is imminent,” Rapoport and Pelissero wrote in an October 29 report.

“They’ve also received calls on two of their superstars, receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby, but their answer has been an emphatic no. Crosby, in particular, could command a haul, given that he’s one of the best edge rushers in football, signed for three more seasons and is still only 26 years old. But the Raiders have shown no indication they’re open to listening to offers.”

It seems like a longshot the Raiders trade away a player outside of Hunter Renfrow. The team isn’t punting on the season yet.