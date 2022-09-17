Proposed Trade Land Raiders Starting DB From Ravens

The first half of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers was concerning as the defense played poorly. They allowed 17 points through two quarters and Justin Herbert was almost perfect. Luckily, the group picked things up in the second half and only allowed seven more points.

The run defense looked great and only allowed 76 yards but there are still concerns surrounding the passing game. Starting safety and former first-round pick Johnathan Abram made some plays against the Chargers but still struggles in coverage. If the Raiders think they need an upgrade at safety, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that Baltimore Ravens starter Chuck Clark could be available:

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark would be near the top of our list if it was based on talent alone. He’s been a reliable starter in Baltimore over the past three seasons. However, the drafting of Kyle Hamilton in the first round and the addition of Marcus Williams did prompt an offseason trade request from Clark. Clark, though, eventually bought into playing for the Ravens this season. He started and played well in Week 1 against the New York Jets, finishing with nine tackles and a forced fumble.

Knox then went on to discuss why the Raiders would make sense for Clark.

“The Raiders should also have some interest after getting picked apart by Justin Herbert and the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1,” Knox wrote. “Safety Johnathan Abram allowed an opposing passer rating of 111.5 in the opener.”

What Would It Take to Land Clark in a Trade?

Clark doesn’t have a future in Baltimore. Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams are the future at safety for the Ravens. The problem for Clark is that he’s under contract through next season. That means he’ll likely be traded at some point. He’s proven to be one of the better safeties in the NFL and has been a starter for one of the league’s best defenses for four seasons.

The Ravens won’t just give Clark away in a trade but safeties aren’t the most valuable players in the league. If the Raiders want to add a safety, the price shouldn’t be too steep. A third-round pick should be enough to get Clark away from the Ravens. It’s possible that he may eventually force the issue and ask for a trade if Williams and Hamilton squeeze him out of the rotation. His value may go down if that happens.

Chuck Clark had an 80.5 PFF grade vs the Jets in Week 1. The 7th highest among all safeties‼️ pic.twitter.com/ky7Chh0wlS — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) September 15, 2022

Tre’von Moehrig Banged Up

The need for safety may become even bigger depending on the health of Tre’von Moehrig. The 2021 second-round pick was one of the Raiders’ best defenders last season but was forced to leave the Chargers game early with a hip injury. It’s also kept him out of practice this week.

Moehrig having to miss time would be a serious blow to the secondary. Duron Harmon is a solid veteran but is 31. Fortunately, he hasn’t missed a game since 2013 so he’s one of the most durable players on the team. However, without Moehrig, the Raiders would have to rely on Abram in coverage more often, which has not proven to be a recipe for success.