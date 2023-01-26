Proposed Trade Has Raiders Jump 4 Draft Spots to Pick Award-Winning QB

Though Derek Carr is still technically on the Las Vegas Raiders roster, the team is in the process of trying to figure out who their next quarterback is going to be. Signs point to the team making a run at Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady but it’s possible he’s not interested. If they can’t land Brady, it’s best to look to the draft to address the quarterback position.

There are a number of good quarterback prospects in this year’s class but with the Raiders picking at No. 7 in the first round, they may need to trade up to ensure they get the player they want. In a mock draft done by The 33rd Team, they are projecting Las Vegas to trade their No. 3, No. 38, No. 70 and No. 108 picks to the Arizona Cardinals for their No. 3, No. 96 and No. 167 picks. With the third pick, the Raiders would draft Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

“When the Raiders are unable to sign Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo, they are forced into an aggressive move to get one of the top three QBs in this class,” The 33rd Team Scouting Department wrote. “The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Stroud needs to speed up his processing, but he has a lot of NFL traits and an NFL-quality arm.”

The Cardinals make a lot of sense as a trade partner as they won’t be in the mix for a quarterback at No. 3. If the Raiders can move up four draft spots and not have to give up next year’s first-round pick, that would be a solid move.

Stroud Is Strong Fit With Josh McDaniels

If the Raiders are going to trade up for any quarterback in this draft class, Stroud would be the most likely option. He’s a very good fit with what head coach Josh McDaniels likes to do. Stroud is not a quarterback who is going to try to run around and make plays with his legs. He wants to pick defenses apart from the pocket.

McDaniels has utilized mobile quarterbacks before but his most success came with Brady, who is about as immobile as any quarterback in the NFL. Stroud proved in his college football playoff game against Georgia that he can be elusive when he needs to be but he’s most comfortable standing tall in the pocket. He’s also one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the class and has a good enough arm to make most throws. A lot of teams like quarterbacks who can move more than Stroud so there’s a good chance that he falls in the draft. If that happens, the Raiders should do what they can to trade up and get him.

CJ Stroud’s accuracy is UNREAL 😳 The Ohio State QB is going to make some team VERY happy. pic.twitter.com/KfHhoEnRME — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 17, 2023

Raiders Want to Build Consistent Winner

Brady makes a lot of sense in Las Vegas. He knows McDaniels’ offense better than anybody and would generate a lot of excitement for the struggling franchise. However, Brady is going to be 46 when next season starts. At most, he can give the Raiders two good years.

Recently, general manager Dave Ziegler expressed a desire to build something sustainable in Las Vegas.

“We are trying to build a consistent winner and not just try and catch lightning in a bottle,” Ziegler told Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Signing Brady would not be a formula for finding a long-term solution at quarterback. It could be a recipe for success but there’s a good chance it sets the team back once he retires. If the actual goal is to build a “consistent winner,” drafting a quarterback seems like the smart move to make.