Former Raiders 1st-Round Pick Lands With 3rd Team

With the recent release of Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby is the only player from the Las Vegas Raiders‘ 2019 NFL Draft class who is still on the roster. The headliner of the class was defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who was selected with the No. 4 pick.

Ferrell never got a second contract with the Raiders and spent the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s now headed to his third team in three years. According to a March 12 X post from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Ferrell is signing with the Washington Commanders.

Though Ferrell wasn’t able to live up to his draft status, he did start 17 games for the third-best scoring defense in the NFL last season. He’s not much of a threat as a pass rusher. He has just 13.5 sacks in five years, including 3.5 last season. That said, he’s a solid run defender and had six tackles for loss last season.

Ferrell is also proving to be durable having only missed two games combined in the last three seasons. He’s a solid veteran presence for a rebuilding defense and could earn a starting spot in Washington. However, the Commanders still need to add pass rushers as Ferrell isn’t going to get after the quarterback much.

Jermaine Eluemunor Sign With New York Giants

Clelin Ferrell isn’t the only former Raiders lineman on the move this offseason. Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor is signing a contract with the New York Giants.

Reports: We have agreed to terms with OL Jermaine Eluemunor Details: https://t.co/sRgMhEIS0v pic.twitter.com/BuIHxPR3hn — New York Giants (@Giants) March 12, 2024

Eluemunor has been a dependable and versatile veteran for the Raiders over the last three seasons. He’s had to step in at guard and tackle at different points and has played well at both spots.

Las Vegas is changing from a power block scheme to a zone blocking scheme under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy so Eluemunor was no longer a fit. The Giants have had serious offensive line issues so adding a vet like Eluemunor should be very valuable.

Las Vegas Raiders Could Address OL Early in Draft

The Raiders have yet to make any notable addition to the offensive line which could mean they’re planning to address the position group early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many experts expect the Raiders to go in that direction. Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today sees the team drafting Alabama tackle JC Latham in the first round.

“General manager Tom Telesco has to prioritize building out the offense in the draft,” Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote in a March 12 mock draft. “Latham can step into the void at right tackle left by Jermaine Eluemunor [reportedly] joining the Giants, giving the team a patient yet punishing presence up front.”

Diante Lee of The Athletic also sees the Raiders going offensive line but he sees them selecting Georgia tackle Amarius Mims.

“Mims hasn’t given us much tape, but he’s shown dominant flashes and carries an impressive athletic profile,” Lee wrote in a March 11 mock draft. “Las Vegas may want a QB, but improving the overall health of this roster first (and taking a flier on a QB later) is more prudent.”

If the Raiders decide against drafting a quarterback early, there’s a strong possibility the team will target an offensive lineman with their first-round pick.