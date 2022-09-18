Eagles & Rams Named Trade Fits for Former Raiders 1st-Round Pick

Former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Clelin Ferrell has been the subject of much speculation this offseason. The defensive end missed much of training camp with an injury, which led to the idea that the team would cut him outright before the season started. Despite that, it appears that the coaching staff actually has plans for him.

Ferrell played in 19 defensive snaps in Week against the Los Angeles Chargers and the team had him playing on the exterior and interior of the defensive line. 19 snaps isn’t a ton but he certainly has a role in the pass rushing rotation. However, there could be teams out there that would utilize him more.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that Ferrell is still on the trade block and believes that the Philadelphia Eagles could become interested after the injury to Derek Barnett:

If the Raiders don’t see a resurgence from Ferrell, who did have 4.5 sacks and 15 quarterback pressures as a rookie, they may look to flip him for draft capital and/or a player who will actually contribute. However, Ferrell’s draft pedigree and upside may interest a team in need of pass-rushing help. The Philadelphia Eagles should be at the top of the list after losing Derek Barnett to a season-ending ACL tear in a three-point win over the Detroit Lions.

Rams Also Listed as Possible Fit

Ferrell has yet to live up to his draft status as the No. 4 overall pick. He’s been outshined by Maxx Crosby every season of his career. Though it was widely considered a reach when the Raiders drafted him, he certainly would’ve still been a first-round pick regardless. He’s a hard worker and there aren’t any character concerns with him so a team that liked him coming out of the draft could be willing to take a chance on him.

Knox also believes that the Los Angeles Rams could take a look at Ferrell after a disappointing Week 1 loss.

The Los Angeles Rams should also have some interest. They lost Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in free agency and struggled to generate a quality pass rush against Buffalo in Week 1. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was only under pressure on 5.3 percent of his dropbacks. The Rams, who haven’t been shy about adding veteran talent during the season, should at least be interested in what Ferrell can do.

Las Vegas Raiders Pass Rush Grades Edge Defenders: Maxx Crosby (72.0) – 19th of 121

Clelin Ferrell (70.1) – 24th of 121

Chandler Jones (65.7) – 38th of 121 pic.twitter.com/zkCEiuVsJ4 — RaiderRamble.com™ (@TheRaiderRamble) September 12, 2022

Will Raiders Trade Ferrell?

It’s clear that the Raiders see Ferrell as part of the pass rushing rotation. He may not give them 10.0 sacks this season but he could be in for a solid year. He had more pressures (3) than Chandler Jones did (2) in Week 1, per Pro Football Focus. Perhaps defensive coordinator Patrick Graham can get the most out of the former Clemson star.

Even if there is a team wanting to trade for him, they aren’t about to give up a first-round pick. Is a fifth-round pick enough to get the Raiders to trade a player they think they can utilize? Probably not. The team would be better off keeping him around for now and seeing if he can be a dependable third option in the pass rushing game.