Polarizing Free Agent QB Seen Hanging out With Raiders President

Free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was seen in Summerlin, Nevada, recently as he participated in an October 5 tech summit. Among the attendees was Las Vegas Raiders team president Sandra Douglass Morgan, who was seen spending some time with Kaepernick, per a photo captured by Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Colin Kaepernick and Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan chatting it up. Morgan is a speaker at the tech summit. #vegas https://t.co/91RGE3qw5e pic.twitter.com/kWW95m4JRy — Mick Akers (@mickakers) October 5, 2023

The veteran quarterback has been in the news recently as he’s attempted to earn a spot on the New York Jets practice squad following the torn Achilles injury suffered by Aaron Rodgers in the season opener. The Jets have yet to show mutual interest in having him join the team.

Notably, the Raiders were the first team to bring Kaepernick in for a workout last year since he’s been out of the NFL since the 2016 season. However, Las Vegas decided against signing him last season. Regardless, it appears he fostered a relationship with Morgan, who became the first Black female to serve as a team president in NFL history when the Raiders hired her last year.

Will Colin Kaepernick Play in the NFL Again?

Colin Kaepernick is 35 now and hasn’t played football since 2016. As each year passes, it becomes less likely that he’ll get another chance in the NFL. Kaepernick is still a controversial figure in certain circles due to the National Anthem protest that he popularized during the 2016 season.

If he played like Patrick Mahomes, teams may be willing to overlook his polarizing nature but he went 1-10 as a starter back in 2016. Also, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, Kaepernick didn’t look good in his workout with the Raiders last year.

“I heard it was a disaster,” Sapp said on “Vlad TV” in June 2022. “I heard one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right? I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man.”

Kaepernick was once a good starting quarterback but it’s almost been a decade since he was last a full-time starter. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where he’s back in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders Have QB Issues

When the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, there was hope he’d be an upgrade over Derek Carr due to his familiarity with Josh McDaniels’ system. Through three games, that hasn’t been the case. Garoppolo is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six despite playing fewer games than both the players he’s tied with (Daniel Jones and Sam Howell).

Rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell played in relief for Garoppolo in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers but turned the ball over three times. It’s looking more and more like the Raiders have serious quarterback issues. Fortunately for the franchise, the 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with high-end quarterback talent.

Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL and the Raiders can’t afford to continue being mediocre at the position, especially with a consistently weak defense. It could be a long season if Garoppolo doesn’t improve his play but the future could be bright if the team gets a high draft pick and uses it on the right quarterback.