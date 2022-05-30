Insider Has New Intel on Colin Kaepernick: ‘He Didn’t Blow Everyone Away’

The Las Vegas Raiders caused quite the media stir when they decided to bring in Colin Kaepernick for a workout. Many eyes are now watching the franchise but they have yet to take steps toward signing him. Nobody from the Raiders has divulged much information regarding the workout, nor has Kaepernick or his team.

The longer the quarterback remains unsigned, the less likely it is that he’ll be a Raiders. However, anything is still on the table. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has the latest intel on the workout. He’s reported that while Kaepernick wasn’t overly impressive, he certainly showed enough to prove he can play in the NFL.

“I’d say the door is being left open for a deal, but it probably won’t happen right now,” Breer wrote. “The workout itself went well. He didn’t blow everyone away or anything like that. But he showed he was in shape, and that his arm strength is still intact, even at 34 years old and after five seasons out of the league.”

Breer Says Kaepernick Still Has a Chance

If Kaepernick is to get signed by the Raiders, it’s unlikely to happen in the near future. The decision to give him a workout seemingly came out of nowhere considering the team just recently traded for Jarrett Stidham. That said, the Raiders’ current backup quarterbacks don’t have much experience as starters.

While teams have been hesitant to give Kaepernick a look, Breer believes that owner Mark Davis’ previous support of the quarterback could work in his favor:

The upshot for Vegas, as I see it, is twofold. One, owner Mark Davis has long been an advocate for Kaepernick, and his cause, and so being the team to give him an opportunity lines up with where the boss is philosophically. Two, there just aren’t a zillion NFL-capable quarterbacks out there. So if you’re going to be a team that looks under every rock, as Josh McDaniels said the Raiders would be last week, this makes sense as one to turn over. For now, my sense is Kaepernick did well enough to keep himself in the discussion.

Will Other Teams Start Showing Interest in Kaepernick?

Whether the Raiders meant to or not, they opened up the door for Kaepernick to return to the NFL by working him out. It’s the first time he’s even met with a team since 2017. Now that the Raiders have opened the door, it’s possible that other teams could come through.

Las Vegas has a clear starter in Derek Carr, who is durable and rarely misses games. If Kaepernick signs, it’s to be a backup. Perhaps there are teams with less stable quarterback situations that could take a look at him and give him a chance to start. That would be preferable for him but it appears he’d be willing to be a clear backup just to get his foot in the door. Even if the Raiders don’t sign him, they certainly helped his chances of getting back in the NFL.

