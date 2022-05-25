Revealing Details Emerge Regarding Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders Workout

The Las Vegas Raiders made waves with the decision to bring in Colin Kaepernick for a workout. The polarizing quarterback hasn’t had a chance to work out for the team since the Seattle Seahawks brought him in back in 2017. Outside of owner Mark Davis offering support for the team to sign the quarterback, there hasn’t been anything substantial linking the Raiders to him until now.

However, this interest didn’t come out of nowhere. According to Tyler Dragon of USA Today, the Raiders have been planning to work out Kaepernick “for a while” but made sure to keep things quiet so they could avoid creating”unnecessary attention.”

Wednesday’s workout with the Raiders has been in the works for a while. The Raiders and Colin Kaepernick kept things quiet because they didn’t want to create any unnecessary attention, per a source. NFL tryouts typically don’t generate national attention. https://t.co/CMVVUpQBAs — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) May 25, 2022

Typically, a workout for a quarterback in May of the NFL offseason wouldn’t garner much interest but Kaepernick isn’t a normal player. The former starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has been out of the NFL since 2016 after he started kneeling to protest the National Anthem before games. Many have offered support for Kaepernick over the years but that hasn’t helped him land a roster spot.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Are Raiders Actually Interested in Kaepernick?

Despite not playing a down of football since 2016, Kaepernick is still one of the most talked-about football players. Even though he’d be coming in to be Derek Carr’s backup, much of the talk surrounding the Raiders will involve Kaepernick. There will be a lot of media coverage for a player who will most likely not play a single snap next season.

However, this doesn’t appear to be a media ploy by the team, per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. He believes the Raiders are genuinely interested in seeing what Kaepernick can do.

Sense I get is Colin Kaepernick workout with the Raiders is a legitimate effort to assess his ability and take a close look at what he can do. They don't have a lot of proven options behind Carr. He is looking at it as an opportunity to show he belongs in the NFL — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) May 25, 2022

Head coach Josh McDaniels comes from the New England Patriots, which has never been a team that tries to find media attention. There’s no reason to believe he’d want to work out Kaepernick for anything other than football reasons. Also, it seems odd for the Raiders to bring in the quarterback for a workout knowing the media firestorm it would create if the interest wasn’t genuine.

Raiders Have Underwhelming Backup QBs

From purely a football standpoint, taking a chance on Kaepernick makes a lot of sense. He’s not going to demand a big contract and could be a solid backup. Not many backups have 58 career starts and a Super Bowl appearance. Also, the Raiders currently have an underwhelming group of quarterbacks to back up Carr.

The trio of Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers have a combined 17 starts, which all come from Mullens. None of them have been true starting quarterbacks as all of Mullens’ starts have been due to injuries from players higher on the depth chart.

The Raiders will host Colin Kaepernick for a workout this week, confirmed by @tashanreed and first reported by ESPN. Current QBs on the roster:

◻️ Derek Carr

◻️ Nick Mullens

◻️ Jarrett Stidham

◻️ Chase Garbers pic.twitter.com/w5jHDJFKOg — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 25, 2022

Now, Kaepernick hasn’t taken a snap since 2016 so it’s hard to imagine he’ll come out swinging immediately. That said, he’s tall and athletic with a big arm. Perhaps he could lead the Raiders to a win or two if Carr had to miss any time due to injury. If Las Vegas isn’t concerned about the extra media attention, signing Kaepernick could be a wise move.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Darren Waller Sends Message to Bryan Edwards Regarding Trade

