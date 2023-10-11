Raiders Sign Ex-Falcons CB, Release Veteran WR & Rookie CB

The Las Vegas Raiders have been dealing with injuries at cornerback and they didn’t have David Long Jr., Nate Hobbs or Jakorian Bennett for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers. With that in mind, the team announced on October 10 that they are signing veteran cornerback Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad.

We have signed CB Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released CB Rezjohn Wright and WR Marquez Callaway from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/xOukFcoA98 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 10, 2023

Armstrong has been in the NFL since he was a sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He played 15 games with Miami as a rookie before moving on to the Houston Texans where he played in 15 games across two seasons.

He spent the last two years with the Atlanta Falcons but only saw action for them last season. Armstrong played in nine games, including four starts in 2022. He showed some ball skills last season as he had seven passes defended. The Raiders are thin at cornerback right now so there’s a good chance Armstrong could see some playing time in the near future. He has some experience with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who was with the Dolphins in 2019 while Armstrong was still on the roster before getting cut after training camp.

Rezjohn Wright & Marquez Callaway Released

To make room for Cornell Armstrong, the Raiders released cornerback Rezjohn Wright and Marquez Callaway. Wright was an intriguing rookie cornerback but Las Vegas prefers to have some experience right now with injuries piling up. Armstrong is more ready to play right now than Wright is.

The Raiders have been able to stay relatively healthy at wide receiver so a veteran like Callaway was more expendable. The former leading receiver for the New Orleans Saints has yet to play a game this season and will have to find a new team if he hopes to.

Amik Robertson Steps up for Las Vegas Raiders

At 5-foot-8, Amik Robertson is one of the smallest players in the NFL. Despite that, he has managed to make the Raiders’ active roster in each of his four years in the league. Though he hasn’t developed into a consistent starter, he’s shown flashes every year that he can be a good player.

Robertson may be the reason the Raiders beat the Packers in Week 5. He made a great adjustment to intercept a pass from Jordan Love in the fourth quarter that sealed the win. Wide receiver Christian Watson is 6-foot-4 but Robertson still was able to get the ball.

“I knew they were going to test me,” Robertson said in his October 9 postgame media availability. “I wanted the ball.”

Head coach Josh McDaniels had some high praise for Robertson.

“Amik just finds the ball. The ball finds Amik or Amik finds the ball. One or the other,” McDaniels said in his postgame press conference. “He’s such a tough scrappy guy. He plays multiple positions for us every single week. Ready to go at star inside, corner outside, plays in all the kicking units, plays gunner. He’s just in the right situation, he’s in the right position at the right time and then he makes a great play and ends the game for us. Just really happy for Amik.”

Robertson has always had a chip on his shoulder due to his size and he was able to show the world during a primetime “Monday Night Football” game that he’s capable of making big plays.

“I wanted to be the reason,” Robertson said. “I wanted to show the world who I am and that I can be a starter in this league.”