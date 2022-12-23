DB Who Was With Raiders Earlier in Year Pleads With Teams to Sign Him

The NFL playoffs are closing in and it might be the team that is the healthiest that ends up on top. One positions group where teams could always use more help is defensive back. With there being some elite passing offenses this year, teams will want to make sure they have enough defensive backs to slow them down.

There aren’t a lot of quality free agents this late in the year but there’s one veteran who is vying for a roster spot. Veteran cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc took to Twitter to let general managers and teams know that he’s fully healthy and ready to play.

Any GMs or teams that are banged up and could use some help on defense I’m here, available, & 100% healthy!!! 👀 — Cre'Von LeBlanc (@Strap_Ent) December 22, 2022

LeBlanc spent the offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders. He made it through most of training camp before the team decided to release him. He hasn’t gotten a chance on another roster since. Prior to joining the Raiders, was with the New England Patriots but hasn’t played a game since 2020 when he was with Philadelphia Eagles. He originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing of the Patriots but played with the Chicago Bears as a rookie. He’s played in 52 career games. LeBlanc is just 28 years old so he could be a solid depth piece for a team to add as the playoffs near.

Patrick Graham Praises Amik Robertson

There were big questions surrounding the Raiders’ secondary heading into the season. A veteran like LeBlanc should’ve had a good chance of keeping a roster spot, especially due to his ties to the Patriots. However, some young players stepped up in training camp and earned spots. Amik Robertson was one of them. The former fourth-round pick has struggled at times due to his size but he’s never stopped fighting.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham praised Robertson for always staying ready despite being in and out of the cornerback rotation from week to week.

“In terms of what does Amik brings to the table, I mean just going back to his college days, he’s a ball hawk,” Graham said Tuesday. “I think he has one interception; he has a touchdown on the fumble recovery. That’s one thing about him, you look for ball hawks when you’re doing an evaluation process, and that’s important to have. He’s one of those guys who looks for the ball. He had a couple pass breakups right there. I mean, you want guys like that on defense.”

Raiders Land CB in Mock Draft

The Raiders have gotten solid play from cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Nate Hobbs this season but neither is a shutdown cornerback. The team still needs a true No. 1 who can lock down an opponent’s No. 1 wide receiver. Depending on how the rest of the season goes, Las Vegas could be in a good position to land one. The Raiders currently hold the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports believes the team will select Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzales.

“Las Vegas has reached to fill a need at cornerback and it has not panned out,” Edwards wrote. “The Raiders may be gun shy to return to the well, but Gonzalez represents a clear upgrade over what they have on the roster.”