Raiders DB Rips Nevada Health Department: ‘I Believe This Is a Stunt’

Throughout the year, the Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of trouble dealing with COVID-19. They’ve reportedly faced hefty finds and will be losing a draft pick. Jon Gruden and Mark Davis have continuously stressed that they are taking the virus seriously but the team continues to run into issues.

One player who has been able to stay out of any COVID-19 news is defensive back Dallin Leavitt. That was until now. In a recent Instagram story, Leavitt put the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on blast.

“I got a call from the Nevada Health Department saying I tested positive for COVID,” Leavitt said. “ I told them that I get tested every single day by my work and they would have known prior. I told them I played for the Raiders and they realized they got caught in a lie.”

He also claimed that they were initially lying.

“When I called them out for this saying it was a lie they told me it was a mistake,” Leavitt said. “They said all of my tests are negative. To me, they are calling folks who aren’t positive and telling them they tested positive.”

He also went so far as to say that this is some sort of political stunt.

“I believe this is a stunt to shut the country back down,” Leavitt said.

Obviously, this is all speculative from Leavitt so his claims should need to be taken with a grain of salt.

Raiders Have No New Positve COVID-19 Results

Regardless of what’s going on with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Leavitt is foruntate that he’s in a business that’s requiring consistent testing. The Raiders are headed for a big game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and they could be at a disadvatange.

Several defensive players have to miss practice this week because they landed on the COVID-19 list. Fortuatnely, most of those guys were only close contacts with somebody who tested positive. So far, the signs are good that the majority of the Raiders defense will be able to play on Sunday. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team didn’t have any more positive test results on Satruday.

The Raiders on Saturday awoke to no new COVID-19 positive test results, according to a person close to the situation, putting them in position to get several defensive players back from the COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It still seems like Clelin Ferrell will be out for the game due to the fact that he was the one who tested positive. LaMarcus Joyner came off the list on Friday so he should be ready to go. It’s a big blow for the Raiders that so many players had to miss practice. However, at least it appears like they’ll have most of them on the field for Sunday’s game.

