Raiders ‘Must Consider’ Signing Former $63 Million Pro Bowler: Analyst

The July 17 deadline for Josh Jacobs to sign a long-term deal with the Las Vegas Raiders is quickly approaching. So far, there hasn’t been much news regarding a contract outside of some cryptic tweets from the running back. If a deal isn’t reached by July 17, the two sides can’t negotiate a long-term deal until after the 2023 regular season ends.

The Raiders will need a running back if Jacobs decides to hold out. 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White could be ready to take on a bigger workload, but only carried the ball 17 times for 70 yards last season. If the Raiders aren’t keen on relying on a young rusher next season, they could dip their toes back into the free agent pool. In a June 26 column about free agents the Raiders “must consider,” Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report floated the idea of the team signing former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

“If talks stall and Las Vegas feels destined to lose [Jacobs] after this season, it could be worth exploring other running back alternatives,” Knox wrote.

“And Cook could be a prime alternative. By rescinding Jacobs’ tag and signing the 27-year-old, the Raiders could save millions off the 2023 cap, create room to sign other veterans and still have a capable back with which to evaluate the rest of the offense.”

Dalvin Cook Is Also Seeking Big Payday

Dalvin Cook was released by the Vikings just two years into a five-year, $63 million contract. Though he was cut, he’s not looking to take a major discount. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Cook is still searching for a handsome payday this offseason.

“Dalvin Cook … is not coming in for $4 or $5 million,” Pelissero said during a June 8 appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “That is not going to happen. This is going to be a significant contract.”

According to a June 11 tweet from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Cook is looking to get something in the range of $10.4 million a season.

As I've reported, wants something far far closer to 10.4 M he was to get from Minnesota — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 11, 2023

Cook is only 27 years old and played all 17 games for the Vikings last season. He has rushed for over 1,100 yards in four straight seasons. He’s still playing at a high level and is relatively young. He could still be in line for a solid payday considering his youth and consistency.

Why Would the Las Vegas Raiders Swap Josh Jacobs for Dalvin Cook?

The franchise tag the Raiders currently have Josh Jacobs on would be worth $10.1 million. If that’s the range that Dalvin Cook is looking to get paid, it wouldn’t be much of a discount for Las Vegas to add him. Jacobs is younger at 25 and led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 yards. He established himself as one of the top running backs in the league last year and was named to First-Team All-Pro for 2022.

Cook is an established running back, but Jacobs proved to be a strong fit in Josh McDaniels‘ offense. Cook would be an unknown for the Raiders and would have to learn the system. If the price was much lower, it could make sense to replace Jacobs with him, but if the price is going to be in the same range, the incumbent running back won’t be going anywhere unless he forces his way out.