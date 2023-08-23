Raiders Lose Young Defender for Season Due to Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders defense looks like it could be improved this season but linebacker is still a big question mark and the depth at the position just took a major blow. The team announced on August 22 that they are sending Darien Butler to the Reserve/Injured list.

This will end Butler’s season.

#Raiders roster move: – Placed #58 LB Darien Butler on the Reserve/Injured list. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) August 22, 2023

Butler was a surprise for the Raiders last year. He was brought in as an undrafted free agent and was able to work his way into earning a roster spot. He ended up playing in 15 games for the team last season and played 67% of their special teams snaps, per Pro Football Reference. However, he only played 2% of defensive snaps.

Butler ended the year with 11 combined tackles. He could be a key special teams contributor for the Raiders in the future but that’s on hold until next season. This is a big blow for the 23-year-old Butler, who is still trying to prove that he belongs on an NFL roster. The Raiders clearly like him and could give him another shot next season.

Curtis Bolton Hoping to Earn Long-Term Roster Spot

With Darien Butler done for the year, Curtis Bolton’s chances of making the active roster have gone up. Making the Raiders would be a dream come true for the veteran linebacker and special teams ace. His father is from Vallejo, California, which is less than an hour from where the Raiders used to play in Oakland, California. He was a big Raiders fan so now Bolton gets to play for the team he grew up watching.

“Yeah, I mean it’s felt like home all my life,” Bolton said during his August 22 media availability. ” … My pops was from Vallejo. So, come Week 6 if I’m still here, it’ll be my longest-tenured team, and regardless, they have a different kind of culture here. It feels like family regardless, so I’m just grateful for the opportunity to come play for here, and to get here and to find out how they operate is a dream come true. I have nothing but gratitude.”

Bolton also shouted out Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, who was one of his favorite players growing up.

“It’s just nice to be able to put on the same uniform he [Woodson] put on and try to come bring that same intensity,” he said. “I’m not the player he is, but I try to be.”

Luke Masterson Noticing Defensive Improvements

The Raiders’ defensive line and secondary are looking improved this season. The biggest question mark on defense is the linebacker corps. If the linebackers can play better than expected, the Raiders may have a solid defense this season. Luke Masterson is in his second year and he’s noticing some improvements from the group over last season.

“I think the coaches have done a great job this offseason emphasizing what they want this year, and I think all the guys have bought in, starting in OTAs and all the way through now,” Masterson said during his August 22 media availability. “I think it’s a mindset and we’re all buying in and just trying to get better every day.”

The Raiders won’t get far this season if the defense doesn’t take a step forward.