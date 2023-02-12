Blockbuster Proposal Trades Darren Waller & Picks for Record-Breaking QB

The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback and there’s momentum building that Aaron Rodgers will be the man to replace Derek Carr. The four-time MVP is contemplating retirement but is still playing at a high level. Sticking with the Green Bay Packers may not be the most appealing reason to return to the football field but being able to reunite with Davante Adams in Las Vegas could be exciting for him.

From the Raiders’ perspective, they’d be adding a 10-time Pro Bowl and holder of numerous records, including the highest passer rating in a single season by any quarterback ever. The fact that Rodgers is 39 and already toying with retirement should scare Las Vegas off from giving up too much but some still believe that the quarterback is worth a haul. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine proposed a trade that sends tight end Darren Waller, a 2023 second-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-round pick:

Darren Waller was only healthy for nine games this season, but he took a reduced role in the Raiders’ offense even when he was on the field. He only saw 4.8 targets per game, averaging three catches for 43.1 yards. With Waller heading into his age-30 season and struggling to find targets in the Raiders’ Davante Adams-focused passing game, he could use a change of scenery. The Packers would benefit from more weapons for Love if he’s going to have success in his first year as the starter. Including a weapon like Waller could give them an advantage over other Rodgers suitors.

Is This a Worthwhile Trade for Raiders?

If the Raiders can add Rodgers without giving up the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, that would be a win for the team. Giving up a second-round pick and a conditional second-round pick isn’t a steep price to pay for one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Now, moving off a piece like Waller might not be something the Raiders are interested in.

He had a disappointing 2022 season due to injuries. He missed eight games and only had 28 catches. Despite that, he’s still one of the biggest mismatches in the NFL. He’s too tall for cornerbacks to cover and too fast for linebackers to cover. Players like him don’t come along often. Putting him in an offense led by Rodgers could lead to him putting up career-high numbers. The Packers have been interested in Waller in the past but the Raiders would be wise to try and figure out a Rodgers trade package that doesn’t feature the tight end.

Unc Shannon sharpe a Comedian when he’s in front of a live audience 😭😭😭 Skip:”how far are you from Travis kelce & what do you need to become Travis kelce?” Darren Waller:”Ummm” Shannon:”Quarterback” pic.twitter.com/Idtd6mr7Xm — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 10, 2023

Waller Recently Recruited Rodgers to Las Vegas

It might be a bit awkward if Waller is traded to Green Bay for Rodgers. He was just seen recruiting the quarterback to the Raiders. He told TMZ Sports at Jay Glazer’s Super Bowl party in Arizona that “it’s gonna be lit” if Rodgers comes to Las Vegas. He would never get the chance to play with him if he’s part of the trade.

If the Packers trade the future Hall of Famer, they may want to get younger. Waller is 30 and has an injury history. Green Bay could prefer getting more draft picks in a trade than adding the tight end.