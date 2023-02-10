Darren Waller Sends Message to Star Amid Trade Rumors: ‘It’s Gonna Be Lit’

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t tipped their hand with what they’re going to do at quarterback but it’s becoming clear who the players want. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains undecided on his future and could be on the trade block. The Raiders have been heavily talked about as a potential destination for him if he wants to move on.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams has already started recruiting the quarterback. Running back Josh Jacobs has also endorsed the move. Tight end Darren Waller has now joined the fold and revealed that he’d be very happy to see Rodgers come to Las Vegas.

“If he comes,” Waller said of Rodgers to TMZ Sports at Jay Glazer’s Super Bowl party in Arizona, “I’d be a happy camper.”

Waller even started to recruit the quarterback and sent him a direct message.

“If you come, it’s gonna be lit,” Waller said.

The Raiders players working hard to convince Rodgers to come to the team. The four-time MVP is still playing at a high level despite his age. The 39-year-old could feasibly have a few good years left in the tank. The biggest concern with him is that he could retire at any moment. He’s currently flirting with the idea. The Raiders have to take that into account before they give up to much to get Rodgers in a trade.

Is Rodgers Actually a Fit With Raiders?

Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest players to ever play in the NFL regardless of any position. He’s won the second-most MVPs in league history and is a Super Bowl champion. He’d likely be able to have success with any team he went to. However, the Raiders should have reasons to be apprehensive about adding Rodgers.

His 91.1 passer rating in 2022 was the lowest of his career since he became a starter. Granted, he wasn’t working with the best wide receiver talent in Green Bay but he wasn’t able to elevate players at the same level he has in the past. Rodgers has also become somewhat polarizing off the field due to his vaccine stances. Head coach Josh McDaniels is building a culture that values hard work but Rodgers hasn’t been known to participate in every offseason activity. That might not sit well with the coach. Now, Rodgers could make some changes after switching teams but the Raiders have to be careful before giving up valuable draft picks for a quarterback who could retire from the NFL at any moment.

Raiders Nearing Derek Carr Trade?

Before the Raiders can decide on who their next quarterback will be, they have to make a final decision on Derek Carr. The February 15 deadline to cut or trade him is coming up and there’s some momentum toward a deal materializing. Carr met with the New Orleans Saints this week and the two teams have agreed to “the framework” of a trade, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Saints and #Raiders already have the framework of a Derek Carr trade in place — a condition for Las Vegas to let the visit happen. But Carr's no-trade clause means he controls whether any trade happens before 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Stay tuned. https://t.co/BgZOvz1XNj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2023

The Saints could just wait until the Raiders are forced to release Carr in the coming days. That opens up the possibility of another team swooping in and convincing the quarterback to sign with them. If the asking price is low, there’s a good chance New Orleans tries to get a trade done before Carr is released.