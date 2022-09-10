Raiders Make Final Call on Darren Waller’s Future With Team: Report

When Dave Ziegler took over as general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, he quickly handed contract extensions to Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby as all three were on expiring contracts. However, the most interesting contract situation was surrounding Darren Waller. He had two years left on his deal but had no guarantees and was the 17th highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

He certainly earned a pay raise but the two sides have taken their time making a deal. Waller’s decision to fire Klutch Sports and hire Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent has paid off. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are giving the tight end a three-year extension worth $51 million.

Breaking: Pro-Bowl TE Darren Waller and the Raiders reached agreement today on a three-year contract extension with $51 million in new money. “This was one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered,” said Walker’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/PTuihalDd3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2022

Waller is now locked up for the next five seasons, which is great news for both sides. He’ll be turning 30 in the coming days and needed to secure his money. The rest of the contract details need to come out but based on the extension, Waller will be making $17 million a year now, which puts him ahead of the $15 million a year George Kittle makes. The Raiders get one of their best players locked in for the foreseeable future while Waller gets the biggest payday of his life.