Proposed Trade Sends Raiders’ $51 Million Pro Bowler to AFC Playoff Team

The Las Vegas Raiders had all the tools to have an elite offense last season but just couldn’t stay healthy enough to build some momentum. Davante Adams played every game and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns but he didn’t get much help in the passing game. Tight end Darren Waller was regulated to just nine games last season due to injury.

He was supposed to form an unstoppable duo with Adams but wasn’t on the field enough. Heading into last year’s draft, the Green Bay Packers attempted to trade for the tight end but the Raiders turned them down. The team tried again during the season and Las Vegas gave them the same answer. The Raiders clearly think he can be an impact player if he stays healthy. However, with so many other needs on the roster, they could consider trading Waller for the right package. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pitched a trade that would send the Pro Bowler to the Miami Dolphins for a Day 2 pick:

While Waller battled hamstring, ankle and knee injuries over the past two seasons, he produced 1,100-yard campaigns in both 2019 and 2020. In Miami, he could fill a role similar to the one George Kittle held under McDaniel with the San Francisco 49ers. And given Waller’s recent injury history and Las Vegas’ looming rebuild, the Dolphins might be able to snag the tight end for a late Day 2 selection—and Miami has two third-rounders this year.

Not the Right Time to Trade Waller

One or two third-round picks are not nearly enough to convince the Raiders to trade Waller. He’s coming off two disappointing seasons but there’s no denying he’s one of the best tight ends in the NFL when he’s healthy. It’s possible that he won’t be able to stay healthy going forward and can’t return to being the player he was in 2020 but getting a third-round pick for a player who could be one of the best at his position isn’t enough.

If the Raiders aren’t convinced that Waller should be part of the long-term plan, now is the worst time to trade him. His value is about as low as it has been since he joined the team. Head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that he has plans for Waller in the offense so it doesn’t sound like the Raiders will entertain trading him right now.

The @Raiders released QB Derek Carr this week. Tight End Darren Waller recently told us how tough it is see to see his friend and former teammate Derek Carr leave the organization. 👇VIDEO👇 | #Raiders | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/dZSZ4BuPGo — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 16, 2023

Dave Zielger Talks TE Draft Class

Waller doesn’t appear to be going anywhere but the same can’t be said for Foster Moreau. He’s a free agent and may want to get a shot at being the No. 1 tight end on a new team. The Raiders can’t afford to give big money to another offensive weapon. That would lead the team to take a look at addressing the position in the draft. General manager Dave Ziegler spoke about the incoming class of tight ends.

“The tight end position is unique this year,” Ziegler said during media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think this is probably one of the deeper tight end classes that I’ve seen maybe since I’ve been in the league, again on the surface. But there’s quite a few players there.”