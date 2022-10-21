Vernon Davis Sends Message to Raiders’ Darren Waller Amid Injury Issues

One of the situations to watch heading into the previous offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders was Darren Waller’s contract. The star tight end was widely considered underpaid and wanted to get a new deal done. He even fired Klutch Sports and hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent to expedite the process. The team decided to pay him but he’s had mixed results.

Waller only has 16 catches for 175 yards and had to leave the Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs early due to a hamstring injury. The former Pro Bowler had a disappointing season last year due to injury and only played in 11 games. Waller was supposed to be one of the centerpieces of a high-powered Raiders offense but that hasn’t been the case this season. Former San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl tight end Vernon Davis knows a thing or two about dealing with injuries. He offered some advice to Waller amid his current injury issues.

“He’s still a young guy. And I think for a guy like that, I will kind of just share my story, how I started and where it came into where I’m at now. When I first got in the NFL, I missed probably 75% of the season due to a small fracture I had on my fibula,” Davis told Heavy Sports. “And then a second year, I suffered another injury where I sprained my MCL. And I was out 75% of the season. And, you know, it goes on, it’s all about your mindset. Are you optimistic? Do you have faith that everything’s going to be OK? Hang in there, just trust the process, and everything’s going to work out. But he has to continue to keep putting the work in. If you’re working hard, and you’re consistent at whatever that work is and whatever it means to you, then you’re going to always come out on top.”

Waller has proven to be a hard worker over the years but he’s already 30 despite only becoming a household name recently. A hamstring injury kept him out for much of training camp so it’s a situation to watch.

Waller Likely out for Week 7 vs. Texans

Waller’s injury is not thought to be too serious but he could miss time. The tight end spoke to NFL Media’s Jim Trotter and told him that Week 7 against the Houston Texans will “probably be tough” for him. He did assure fans that he won’t be out for a long time.

.@Raiders remain upbeat despite 1-4 start. Strong belief things are going to turn. Spoke to TE Darren Waller, who left previous game w/ hamstring injury. He did not practice today, but said of injury: “This weekend will probably be tough for me, but it won’t be a longtime thing.” — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) October 19, 2022

The Raiders desperately need a win on Sunday and not having Waller will be a blow. The team will need a big game from wide receiver Davante Adams if they hope to get just their second win of the season.