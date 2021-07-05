Raiders TE Darren Waller Sends Message to Tim Tebow

Surprisingly, the Tim Tebow experiment continues for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former quarterback is attempting an NFL comeback but has switched his position to tight end. His athletism has always been his strength and he’s 33-years-old so there’s a chance he can make it happen.

If he wants some help along the way, one of the game’s premier tight ends is open to helping him out. Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller played wide receiver in college but he was switched to tight end because of his size. He opened up his door and offered help to Tebow if he’s looking for it.

“If he thinks he can learn from me, then I’d love to help him and help make his transition smoother,” Waller told TMZ.com.

Waller received a lot of help when he first changed position so he wants to be there for other players.

“I tried to find any information I could from watching guys play or asking people when I moved,” Waller said of his original transition to tight end. “So I’d love to continue to pass that on and help him be a better player.”

From a receiving standpoint, Waller is one of the two best tight ends in the NFL. Tebow would be wise to take him up on the offer if he has the chance.





Waller Says Football Is in Tebow’s Blood

There’s still a long road ahead for Tebow if he hopes to even make the Jaguars roster. However, Waller believes that the former quarterback can pull it off.

“Football is in his blood,” Waller said. “So I feel like he’ll find a way. He’ll find a way. He’s physical, he’s athletic. So I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

With Urban Meyer, Tebow’s coach in college at Florida, at the help, he’ll be in the best position possible to succeed. He will be one of the most interesting storylines to keep an eye on heading into training camp.

Can Waller Be Even Better in 2021?

Waller is just one of a few tight ends that came into the NFL having not played the position but had a ton of success. Antonio Gates was a basketball player when he signed with the Chargers and ended up retiring as one of the most prolific tight ends ever. Waller is on a track to do something similar.

The Raiders tight end is already 28-years-old so he’s a bit behind. His first four seasons in the NFL were derailed by suspension and injuries. However, he’s quickly become one of the most dominant tight ends over the last two seasons. The thing that has to excite Las Vegas is that he should only continue to get better. Waller is already a dominant receiver and one of the best in the NFL. He’s not a bad blocker but still needs work. He should get better in that area as his career progresses. It’s hard to imagine Waller being much better than he was last season but it’s certainly possible that he takes another leap in 2021.

