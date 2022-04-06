Raiders Pushed to Sign Former All-Pro Still in Free Agency

Many of the big names are no longer available in free agency but that doesn’t mean the Las Vegas Raiders can’t still find impact players. The team’s roster is looking really strong but there’s one position group that is highly concerning. The offensive line has not received any upgrades this offseason. The team has decided to retain most of last year’s group that allowed 40 sacks.

Kolton Miller is a very good left tackle but every other position is a question mark. Perhaps the biggest concern is right tackle. Alex Leatherwood and Brandon Parker filled the role last season. Leatherwood was eventually moved to guard due to his struggles and Parker was the 76th rated tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Many of the best free agent options have been signed but there’s one appealing name left. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders should sign former All-Pro offensive lineman Daryl Williams:

One of several cap casualties on the market, Daryl Williams is basically only available for financial reasons. And the Bills’ loss could be the Las Vegas Raiders’ gain. Las Vegas re-signed both Brandon Parker and Jermaine Eluemunor, but Parker struggled last season and Eluemunor only played 28 percent of snaps. It seems hopeful to consider either one a locked-in starter, even as they’re staying with the Raiders. Williams, meanwhile, can play either guard or tackle. That’s especially valuable as the Raiders try to figure out which of those positions 2021 first-rounder Alex Leatherwood should hold.

Williams Would Be a Smart Signing

Williams is as versatile as they come on the offensive line. He’s played multiple games at every spot outside of center. However, his best season came when he played a full season at right tackle. In 2017 with the Carolina Panthers, he was named Second-Team All-Pro as a right tackle. Perhaps putting him in that spot and keeping him there is the best way to maximize his talent.

Williams is also only 29-years old and doesn’t have a concerning injury history. He hasn’t missed a game in three seasons. The Raiders did give Parker $3.5 million on his latest contract. That’d be a steep price to pay for a backup tackle. New head coach Josh McDaniels could be higher on the former third-round pick than people realize. Regardless, Williams would also be an upgrade at either guard spot if he got signed.

What Raiders OL Would Look Like With Williams

If the Raiders don’t make moves on the offensive line before the season, they’d be banking on potential. Signing Williams would give them more of a proven commodity. If they signed him and put him at right tackle the offensive line could look like this:

LT – Kolton Miller

LG – Denzelle Good

C – Andre James

RG – Alex Leatherwood

RT – Daryl Williams

If James continues his development from last year, he could be a really good center. He got off to a rough start but improved as the season went on. Leatherwood had a nightmare season but he was also a rookie. It’s hard to imagine he’ll be as bad. Good is a solid veteran who missed last year with an injury. If he recovers well, he’s more than capable of being the starting left guard.

