Davante Adams Stirs Speculation on Raiders’ Next QB With Social Media Activity

With Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders will have to set their sights on other quarterback options. The next biggest name who could be available to the team is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The back-to-back MVP could be on the move after 18 years in Green Bay.

The Raiders make sense as a landing spot thanks to Rodgers’ previous connection with star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two played together for eight years and were on good terms when Adams was traded. Based on some recent social media activity, it appears realistic that Rodgers could join the Raiders. Las Vegas Locally on Twitter recently put out an “unconfirmed” rumor that the quarterback bought a house in Summerlin, Nevada. Adams was doing a Q&A on Twitter and Las Vegas Locally asked him which neighborhood Rodgers is moving to.

Adams replied, “mine.”

Adams didn’t give a follow-up and didn’t elaborate so it’s difficult to know if he’s being serious. However, some other social media activity would lend credibility to the idea that he is. Adams randomly posted a highlight from a play where he caught a pass from Rodgers on Instagram.

Adams later liked a tweet that showed a photo of Rodgers wearing a Raiders uniform.

What to Make of Adams’ Social Media Activity?

It’s entirely possible that Adams is just having a bit of fun messing with Raiders fans. It’s the offseason and his team is out of the playoffs. That said, his recent social media activity involving Rodgers can’t be ignored. There’s no rule in the NFL that wouldn’t allow Adams to tamper with the star quarterback. They could already be talking about getting Rodgers to Las Vegas.

Adams came to the Raiders to play with Derek Carr but the quarterback won’t be back next season. He wants to have a say in who the next quarterback will be and Rodgers is the best fit for him. The two already have a great connection and won a lot of games together. The Packers won 13 games in each of the final three seasons Adams and Rodgers were on the roster. It remains to be seen if head coach Josh McDaniels or general manager Dave Ziegler want to trade for Rodgers but it’s looking like Adams would approve.

Rodgers Talks Football Future

In the past, the Packers have been highly apprehensive to entertain trading Rodgers. He’s been involved in trade rumors the past couple of offseasons but Green Bay kept him. Things are starting to feel a bit different. The Packers missed the playoffs this season and there’s little reason to believe they can get much better this offseason with Rodgers eating up so much salary cap space.

There’s been much speculation lately that he’s going to get traded and he had a chance to discuss that.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting,” Rodgers said on the January 31 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Following a season where his team missed the playoffs, it’s easy to see Rodgers being more receptive to a trade this offseason. For what it’s worth, the quarterback hasn’t even decided if he’s going to continue playing.

“It’s going to be a little bit more time for my decision,” Rodgers said. “I feel confident that in a couple weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”