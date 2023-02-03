Davante Adams ‘Lobbying Hard’ for Raiders Blockbuster QB Trade: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are back to the drawing board with Tom Brady retiring from the NFL. The team appeared set to make a run at signing the legendary quarterback but that is no longer an option. If the Raiders still want a veteran quarterback with a Hall of Fame pedigree, there could be one more available to them.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appear to be nearing a divorce. The four-time MVP is 39 and is coming off just his fourth missed playoff appearance since he became a starter. At this point in his career, he’d likely be on a team with more veteran talent while the Packers could want to embrace youth. The Raiders make sense for Rodgers as they need a quarterback and employ his former teammate Davante Adams. The wide receiver recently turned heads when he said on Twitter that Rodgers is moving to his same neighborhood in Summerlin, Nevada.

Adams also liked a tweet that showed the quarterback in a Raiders uniform. It seems clear that he’d like to reunite with Rodgers and now that’s backed up by an insider. According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, Adams is pushing for the Raiders to make the trade.

“During Shrine Bowl week, a source told PFN that receiver Davante Adams is lobbying hard to bring Rodgers to the Raiders. That was further confirmed this week,” Pauline wrote on Thursday.

Makes Sense Why Adams Wants Rodgers

When Adams forced a trade to the Raiders, many commented that he chose to play with Derek Carr over the back-to-back MVP. While there’s truth to that, it wasn’t a decision that was based on any disdain for Rodgers. Adams wanted to play with his longtime close friend and be closer to home. There’s no doubt that Adams had his best years with Rodgers throwing him the ball.

The two connected for the most touchdowns by a wide receiver/quarterback duo in Packers history with 69. With Adams and Rodgers leading the offense, Green Bay won 13 games in three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021. In their first season apart in 2022, Adams went 6-11 with the Raiders while Rodgers went 8-9 with the Packers. Both teams missed the playoffs. Perhaps they both realize now that they are much better together than they are apart.

Davante Adams just got the 2023 script! Aaron Rodgers to the #Raiders loading.. pic.twitter.com/vfKTX6Rvwh — code toke (@ToKeNasty) February 1, 2023

Do Raiders Want Rodgers?

Raiders owner Mark Davis almost certainly wants a big-name playing quarterback. Opposing fans are taking over Allegiant Stadium most weeks and a star quarterback would help drive more Raiders fans to games. Davis would likely approve of the team going after Rodgers. The most important question surrounds whether or not head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler would feel the same way.

Rodgers is coming off of a lackluster season and has been a headache for the Packers in recent years. There’s also a good chance that he only plays football for another year or two. It was logical to sign Brady as a one or two-year rental due to his familiarity with McDaneils’ system and the fact that the team could sign him in free agency. With Rodgers, it’ll take a trade to get him and it could take a bit for him to get comfortable in the offense. The Raiders brass might find it more appealing to build around a rookie. It remains to be seen how Adams might feel about that.