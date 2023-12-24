Legendary QB Looking to Poach Raiders Star in Blockbuster Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders are an interesting team to watch this offseason. The 2023 season hasn’t been a complete disaster since head coach Josh McDaniels was fired but the team likely won’t be making the playoffs.

The Raiders could tear the roster down to the studs and rebuild or try to continue building around the star players they already have. However, Las Vegas could have a number of players who would fetch a high price on the trade market.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams has been linked to trade rumors surrounding the New York Jets for a while now due to his ties to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Adams is on Rodgers’ “wish list” in the 2024 offseason.

“Players on the Rodgers 2024 watch list include Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who caught 68 touchdowns from Rodgers during their years together in Green Bay,” Cimini wrote in a December 24 column. “This would be a trade with significant compensation because Adams, who turns 31 on Sunday, is under contract for 2024 ($17 million guaranteed). The Jets are reportedly prepared to pursue him.”

Rodgers and Adams had a lot of success together when they were both on the Green Bay Packers. If the Raiders are going to move on from the All-Pro wide receiver, the Jets would make a lot of sense.

What a Davante Adams Trade Could Look Like

The Raiders aren’t going to give up Davante Adams at a discount, especially to an AFC team. If the Jets want him, they’re going to have to pay a premium. It’s hard to imagine the team would give Adams up for anything less than a first-round pick.

According to Tankathon, the Jets have the No. 8 pick in the draft right now. Would they be willing to give up a top-10 pick for a wide receiver who just turned 31? It may depend on what Aaron Rodgers wants. He clearly has a lot of pull in the organization and they may be willing to do whatever he wants. For the Raiders, a top-10 pick for Adams is certainly appealing. That would be hard to turn down considering the bigger needs all over the roster.

Davante Adams Talks Closing out Games

A big thing that has held the Raiders back the last two seasons is their ability to close out games. With the team matching up with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, there’s been an emphasis on closing out games. The last time the Raiders played the Chiefs, they had a 14-0 lead before losing 31-17.

Last season, Las Vegas had a 17-0 lead over Kansas City before eventually losing. Davante Adams spoke about how important it is to play well for all four quarters.

“Coaches and players working together, players executing whatever is called and coaches making sure we continue to have that aggressive mindset, which ultimately makes – I mean that’s what typically puts us in that spot to where we have that lead,” Adams said during his December 20 media availability. “So whatever it was that got us there, we’ve got to stay with that and find a way to keep doing what we’ve got to do as players to keep moving the ball and making it happen.”