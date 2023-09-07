Raiders WR Davante Adams Hilariously Trolls Aidan O’Connell

As the Las Vegas Raiders head into the season opener against the Denver Broncos, spirits appear to be among the players, excluding defensive end Chandler Jones. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is a proud alumni of Fresno State, which just had a matchup against Purdue.

As fate would have it, rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell left Purdue for the NFL this year. Fresno State pulled off a narrow 39-35 win over Purdue and it looks like Adams and O’Connell may have had a wager on the game.

Adams posted a video on his Instagram of him placing his Fresno State jersey at O’Connell’s locker with a note that said, “You know what to do.”

Davante Adams and Aidan O’Connell had a friendly wager on the Fresno State-Purdue game. Looks like it’s time to pay up now…#RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/RpeZL5JNtm — Logan Reever (@loganreever) September 5, 2023

O’Connell likely had to wear the Fresno State jersey as part of losing the bet. That’s going to add insult to injury for the rookie quarterback but as far as hazing goes, it’s pretty mild. Fortunately for O’Connell, Adams did not share an image of the quarterback wearing his jersey so he was able to avoid further humiliation.

Davante Adams Excited to Work With New QB

After spending eight years with Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams is about to play with his third quarterback in three years with Jimmy Garoppolo slated to start for the Raiders. However, Adams isn’t upset about it. He’s excited for the chance to see how he does with Garoppolo.

“I’m real excited,” Adams said when asked about working with a new quarterback during his September 6 media availability. “I mean, we’ve been working hard at it for a minute now, been together since OTAs, and been grinding to get it going in the right direction. So, it’ll be fun to see once we get some stuff on tape, what it looks like, that way we can make corrections and keep improving.”

Adams is a relentless worker but he didn’t change his preparation much despite the new quarterback.

“No, same thing,” Adams said when asked if he’s made adjustments this offseason. “Just getting adjusted to a new person throwing it. But as far as my game, no.”

Davante Adams Happy About Josh Jacobs’ Return

For a while, it looked like there was a chance running back Josh Jacobs wouldn’t play this season as he was holding out due to a contract dispute. The Raiders were able to resolve it and now Jacobs is back with the team. While Jacobs is a great player on the field and led the NFL in rushing yards last season, his presence has major locker room ramifications.

Davante Adams has noticed a big difference since Jacobs has returned.

“I mean, I’ve noticed it in my mood, other guys’ moods,” Adams said. “Just having a key piece of your football team around, it’s going to naturally boost everybody’s mood, their willingness to come to work. Everybody’s been coming to work and it’s been the same as it was last year, but it’s a little bit more fire when you get one of your guys back and get a guy like Josh back who is a captain, a leader of this football team. It kind of, like I said, gives the team a little extra juice.”