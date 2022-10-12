Charges for Raiders WR Davante Adams Revealed: Report

Directly after the Las Vegas Raiders‘ 30-29 Monday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, star wide receiver Davante Adams was seen shoving a worker to the ground on his way to the locker room. A day after the incident, TMZ reported that the worker went to the hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries. The man has also decided to go to the police.

According to court documents obtained by Shain Bergan of KCTV5 News, Adams is being charged with misdemeanor assault.

BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. pic.twitter.com/0JYxABuHOY — Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) October 12, 2022

According to The Joshua Wilson Law Firm: “a class A misdemeanor, a conviction can result in up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. As a class C misdemeanor, a conviction can result in up to 15 days in jail and a fine of up to $700.”

It remains to be seen which class of misdemeanor assault Adams has been charged with. The star wide receiver and the Raiders have yet to respond to these charges. Adams’ court date is set for November 10, per the court documents.

Adams Could Face Discipline From the NFL

Adams does not only face legal ramifications for the incident. He may also be facing punishment from the NFL. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the league is reviewing the situation and is considering a possible fine or suspension.

As I said on NFL Live, the NFL continues to review Davante Adams’ postgame incident for potential discipline that could include fine or suspension, per sources. Because Raiders have a bye, NFL is aware they don’t need to be as expeditious as normal with a decision. No timetable. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 11, 2022

Adams has no prior incidents that have required punishment from the NFL. This would be the first major run-in he’s had with the league. That could be a factor when the league decides on a punishment.