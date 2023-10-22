Raiders WR Davante Adams Responds to Ugly Drop in Bears Loss

Just when it looked like the Las Vegas Raiders were building some momentum, they suffered an embarrassing 30-12 Week 7 to the Chicago Bears. To make matters worse, the team lost to Tyson Bagent, who is an undrafted rookie quarterback making his first NFL start.

Davante Adams saw 12 targets this week after complaining previously that he wasn’t getting the ball enough. However, the one target that stood out the most was a bad drop that would’ve been a touchdown on a pass from Brian Hoyer. He owned up to the fact that he dropped an easy touchdown.

“I should have made that play. I mean, I killed whoever that was out there [on defense], and then just didn’t make it,” Adams said in his October 22 postgame media availability, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Clearly, the answer to fixing this Raiders offense isn’t simply just throwing Adams the ball more. He’s obviously a great player but the team has still yet to score more than 20 points on offense in a game. There are far bigger issues than the team struggling to get Adams the ball consistently.

Ugly TD drop by Davante Adamspic.twitter.com/Nn8bhBncf3https://t.co/QSuoTzONps — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 22, 2023

Is Josh McDaniels’ Job in Jeopardy?

Week 7’s loss to the Bears is a very embarrassing loss but it’s not even the most embarrassing of Josh McDaniels’ tenure as Raiders head coach. Last season, he lost to the Indianapolis Colts right after they hired Jeff Saturday to make his NFL coaching debut just days before they beat the Raiders. The team also lost to a Los Angeles Rams team that picked up quarterback Baker Mayfield and started him on short notice.

McDaniels is stacking up embarrassing losses and at a certain point, owner Mark Davis is going to consider making a change. It remains to be seen if the coach is truly on the hot seat yet. Davis doesn’t want to keep cycling through new coaches every few years. However, the Raiders haven’t shown many positive signs since McDaniels took over. Remember, the team made the playoffs just weeks before McDaniels was hired to replace interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

It’s clear that Davis made the wrong hire but now it’ll be interesting to see if he tries to be patient and wait it out or if he decides to rip off the band-aid soon.

Should Las Vegas Raiders Be Sellers at the Trade Deadline?

Heading into Week 7, the Bears at the second-worst record in the NFL at 1-5. The Raiders were riding high after back-to-back wins and it looked like they’d have an easy game this week against a rookie quarterback making his first start. However, the Raiders crashed back to earth and reminded the NFL world that the team just isn’t very good right now.

With the October 31 trade deadline approaching, there’s been chatter that Las Vegas could be buyers and add a pass rusher. At this point, there’s no reason for them to give up assets in an effort to win this season. If the Raiders can’t beat the Bears, they aren’t going to go on a run. With that in mind, it’s difficult to see the team making any big moves at the deadline as they will likely prefer to hold onto their future draft capital.